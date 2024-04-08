'We're different players': Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus slams 'unfair' Harry Kane comparison

Jesus says he will "never complain or compare with someone"

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus (27) said on Monday it is unfair to compare his lacklustre goal-scoring record to Harry Kane (30) because the Bayern Munich star is the "best finisher in the world".

Kane is back in north London for the first time since leaving Tottenham last year as Bayern prepare for Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg at Arsenal.

Tottenham's record scorer has maintained his predatory instincts in Germany, netting 38 times in all competitions despite Bayern's underwhelming performances this season.

In stark contrast to Kane's prolific form, Jesus has scored just eight times for Premier League leaders Arsenal this term and only once in his last 10 games in all competitions.

However, Jesus has often been deployed on the wing instead of in a central striker's role and the Brazil international feels he offers alternative qualities to Kane.

"Even if I'm playing in the position like they play in every game, I think it's unfair to compare because we are different types of player," Jesus told reporters.

"Not many people want to look at the game like that. I have played this season maybe 40 per cent on the wing.

"People only want to know the result and if I score or not. That's football today.

"People want stats. It's not only with me but with a lot of strikers. I will never complain or compare with someone, I will always try to work.

"Everyone here knows the quality of Harry Kane. For me personally, he's the best finisher in the world."

Arsenal have reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 14 years, while also taking pole position in their chase for a first Premier League title since 2004.

Jesus is content to set aside his ego in order to aid the Gunners' pursuit of domestic and European glory.

"This part of the season, you don't have to think about yourself, you have to think about the team," he said.

"I just want to win. I want to be on the pitch of course but this part of the season you have to put away your ego and help the team."