Wounded Manchester United are a threat to Bayern Munich, warns Harry Kane

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Champions League
  4. Wounded Manchester United are a threat to Bayern Munich, warns Harry Kane
Wounded Manchester United are a threat to Bayern Munich, warns Harry Kane
Kane has four Bundesliga goals to his name
Kane has four Bundesliga goals to his name
Reuters
Harry Kane's (30) first Champions League game for Bayern Munich will be against familiar opposition on Wednesday when Manchester United visit the Allianz Arena and the England striker has warned against reading too much into their poor form.

While Kane has scored four goals already in the Bundesliga and Bayern are level on points with the leaders, United have lost three of their opening five games, including last weekend's 3-1 home reverse against Brighton and Hove Albion.

United manager Erik ten Hag is already under scrutiny and things could get a lot more uncomfortable for the Dutchman if they suffer defeat against the six-time European champions in one of the standout fixtures of the opening week.

Kane, who played in five Champions League campaigns with Tottenham Hotspur before signing for Bayern in the close season, said underestimating United would be dangerous.

"They've been going through a tough spell recently but sometimes that can make a team dangerous because they want to respond," Kane, who was reportedly a target for Manchester United, told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're at home and want to control the game but we need to be careful of their threat. I don't think about form because every game can be different. There can be big response from teams going through a difficult spell."

Kane's England teammates Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire will both be in the squad, although Maguire has made only one substitute appearance for United this season.

Kane believes the defender has been treated badly.

"I think H has come under some unnecessary scrutiny," the striker said. "He has probably been scapegoated a bit.

"He is a really good friend of mine, a great guy and a really hard working professional. He has been one of England's best defenders over recent times and in England's history."

TOTTENHAM START

Kane said he was delighted to see Spurs start the season strongly but added that his only focus now was winning trophies with Bayern Munich and helping them to European glory again.

They last won the Champions League in 2020 against a Paris St Germain side managed by current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel.

"Time will tell. For sure there is a reason Bayern brought me here," Kane said. "They are eager to get back to winning the Champions League. They feel I can be a big help and I feel like I can help as well. We have to focus on the group stage."

Tuchel, who took Chelsea to the Champions League title in 2021, described Kane as a "difference maker".

"In time he will make players around him better and will learn how to make them shine. He will assist and not only score. He will be the difference and he's already the difference," Tuchel, who will serve a touchline ban on Wednesday, said.

"He is very important and that's why we relied heavily on this transfer and I'm 100% convinced he will prove us right."

Tuchel, who was sacked by Chelsea last year, has some sympathy for United's current plight ahead of the Group A game.

"There's always a lot of noise around Man United. A lot of pundits in the UK are (ex-players) from Manchester United. You've a legacy from (their former manager) Alex Ferguson which creates expectations," he said.

"We can never be sure about Manchester United and we need to control the game. They can be very dangerous."

Mentions
FootballChampions LeagueManchester UnitedKane HarryBayern Munich
Related Articles
Pressure mounts on Manchester United boss Ten Hag as Bayern clash looms
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
PSG, Dortmund, Newcastle in tough Champions League group
Show more
Football
Spain's World Cup-winning rebels report for training under sanctions threat
Updated
Mikel Arteta calls on Arsenal to make the most of Champions League return
Empoli sack manager Paolo Zanetti after Roma 7-0 hammering
Updated
Newcastle United fan in stable condition after being stabbed in Milan
Manchester City favourites to win Champions League, says Real Madrid boss Ancelotti
Sweden's women's team will support Spain players if they boycott match
Jude Bellingham ready for 'real' Madrid debut in Champions League
Arsenal's Declan Rice ready for first taste of Champions League football
Most Read
Crowds hail Al Nassr and Ronaldo's arrival in Iran ahead of AFC Champions League match
Champions League: Can anyone topple favourites Manchester City?
Newcastle's Sandro Tonali ready for emotional return to former club AC Milan
Liverpool will give Europa League full respect, says Jurgen Klopp

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings