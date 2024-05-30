Red Bull to sponsor Leeds' shirts after buying minority stake in club

Red Bull will be Leeds' main front-of-shirt sponsor next season
Red Bull will be Leeds' main front-of-shirt sponsor next season
Red Bull has purchased a minority stake in Leeds United and will become the English second-tier football club's main shirt sponsor next season, it was announced Thursday.

The global drinks brand, best known in sport as the backer of the world champion Formula 1 team, are already involved with football clubs RB Leipzig, Red Bull Salzburg and New York Red Bulls.

"I am thrilled that Red Bull is joining us to build a bright future for Leeds United and shares our deep respect for this truly special club," said United chairman Paraag Marathe.

"As chairman, our consortium of investment partners will be invaluable to me as we approach this important moment for the club, now and into the future.

"Red Bull's addition is a historic milestone that will further empower the club to reach its full competitive potential."

Leeds will spend a second consecutive season back in the Championship after losing to Southampton in last Sunday's playoff final at Wembley.

Red Bull chief executive of corporate projects and investments Oliver Mintzlaff said the company hoped to help the Yorkshire club back into the top flight.

"The ambition to bring Leeds United back to the Premier League and establish themselves in the best football league in the world fits very well with Red Bull."

Mentions
FootballChampionshipLeeds
