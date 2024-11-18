Sevilla sporting director reveals he turned down signing Gyokeres while at Leeds

Victor Orta was formerly director of football at Leeds

Sevilla sports chief Victor Orta has admitted turning down Sporting star Viktor Gyokeres (26) when in charge of Leeds United.

The Swede was up for sale at Brighton for a cut-price €14 million but while he was offered to Leeds, he eventually signed for Coventry City.

Orta recalled: "When I was at Leeds United, I didn't want to pay 14 million euros for him.

"Cases like Gyokeres' are the pleasant surprises that football offers, those things that we can't predict."

Gyokeres is now being linked with up to €100 million moves from Sporting in 2025.