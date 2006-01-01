Brazil boss Dorival Jr confident of Brazil's tactics despite opening draw

Brazil failed to impress after they failed to find the net against Costa Rica despite a dominant display in their opening Copa match.
However, 62-year-old coach Dorival Jr was quick to highlight the positive aspects of their performance.
"It's natural that we all expected a slightly different result in the last game, but we can't fail to appreciate how we performed. The way we put our opponents in their defence," Dorival told a news conference on Thursday.
"I am convinced of what we are doing and what we are achieving. It is work we have just started, but I think we are progressing in a balanced way.
"We have to be calm, balanced and confident. If every game we have doubts about everything we are doing, we will get nowhere."
The nine-time Copa champions will need to take all three points to boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stages, with Colombia leading in Group D after their 2-1 win over Paraguay. Despite the pressure, Dorival insists on being patient with a team "in transition".
"Every game is decisive, whether it's a friendly or not. It's always going to be like that, we'll never get rid of it," the Brazilian boss said.
"We need to understand it's a time of change, of transition, you can't build a team overnight. It's a natural process. The team has shown more positives than negatives in every match, not just the last one."