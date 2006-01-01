Panama qualify for Copa América quarter-finals after downing winless Bolivia

Panama qualify for Copa América quarter-finals after downing winless Bolivia

Jose Fajardo celebrates scoring Panama's first goal
Jose Fajardo celebrates scoring Panama's first goalAFP
Panama will make their first-ever appearance in the quarter-finals of a Copa América tournament as second-half substitutes Eduardo Guerrero and Cesar Yanis helped secure a 3-1 victory over Bolivia at the Inter & Co Stadium.

Hoping already-qualified Uruguay could give them a helping hand with at least a draw against the United States, Panama immediately went on the offensive from the opening whistle, knowing victory in Florida would all but secure passage from Group C at the expense of the tournament’s hosts.

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra was first called into action shortly before the quarter-hour mark when Jovani Welch unleashed a speculative effort from distance straight into his arms.

However, there was nothing the shot-stopper could do to prevent Panama from breaking the deadlock in the 22nd minute as Jose Fajardo - fresh off his late match-winner against the USA - fired a half-volley into the back of the net.

Now in need of a miracle to help keep their dreams of a quarter-final berth alive, Bolivia spurned an opportunity to get back on level terms with around 30 minutes on the clock, with Miguelito unable to beat a relieved Orlando Mosquera after the Panama number’s one previous error.

Key match stats
Key match statsOpta by StatsPerform

Much like the first half, Panama flew out of the blocks following the break, with another effort from Welch well saved by Viscarra. Fajardo then headed inches over the crossbar while under pressure as Los Canaleros looked to extend their advantage over the USA, whose game was still goalless against Uruguay.

It appeared that Bolivia had broken Panamanian hearts in the 69th minute when replacement Bruno Miranda made an immediate impact by confidently taking a touch in the penalty area and slotting beyond Mosquera.

However, there were more twists to come in the tale of Group C.

Moments after Mathias Olivera had scored to give Uruguay the lead versus the US, another introduction from the Panama bench, Guerrero, could not have picked a better time to net his first-ever goal on the international stage, planting a brilliant diving header past Viscarra to his teammates and fans into raptures.

Yanis made sure of Panama’s progression with a third goal in added-on time with a stunning strike that nestled in the top corner.

Los Canaleros can now look forward to a likely meeting with either Brazil or Colombia in the quarter-finals, a true test of their credentials and ability. Meanwhile, Bolivia will be glad to see the back of this tournament after exiting without a point and only a solitary goal.

Final group standings
Final group standingsFlashscore

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jose Fajardo (Panama)

Mentions
