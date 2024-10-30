Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Copa del Rey
  Valencia and Levante's Copa del Rey matches postponed due to heavy flooding

Valencia and Levante's Copa del Rey matches postponed due to heavy flooding

Reuters
Updated
Valencia has been hit by heavy flooding
Valencia has been hit by heavy floodingČTK / AP / Alberto Saiz
The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has postponed Levante and Valencia's Copa del Rey matches on Wednesday after the worst flash floods in three decades swept the southeast of the country killing at least 51 people.

Both games featuring Valencian clubs have been rescheduled after authorities advised against all non-essential travel.

Valencia's match against Parla Escuela in Madrid will be held on Wednesday, November 6th and Levante's game at Pontevedra will be played on Thursday, November 7th.

"Given the current circumstances, it is possible that other matches scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday, may also experience changes," the RFEF said in a statement.

"The RFEF, in coordination with the various clubs, is working intensively to assess all possible scenarios and take appropriate measures."

Valencia had requested the postponement on Tuesday when weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in eastern Valencia as firefighters rescued several people trapped in floodwaters due to storm Dana.

Valencia, who are bottom of the LaLiga standings, are scheduled to host Real Madrid on Saturday.

Several LaLiga clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, sent condolences to the victims of the flood affecting the areas of Valencia, Albacete and Andalusia.

"Barcelona wishes to express its sympathy to the relatives of the victims and our solidarity with the counties in Valencia and parts of Albacete and Andalusia affected by the torrential rain," the Catalan club said in a statement.

LaLiga said in a statement on Wednesday a minute of silence will be observed at all upcoming matches of Matchday 12 and Matchday 13.

"LaLiga expresses its condolences and those of all the clubs of Spanish football to the families and friends of the victims and the missing persons," it added.

Valencia Levante Real Madrid Barcelona LaLiga
