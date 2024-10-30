Advertisement
Valencia request postponement of Copa del Rey game due to heavy flooding

Reuters
Valencia has been hit by heavy flooding
Valencia has been hit by heavy floodingČTK / AP / Alberto Saiz
Valencia have asked Spain's federation to postpone Wednesday's Copa del Rey game against Parla Escuela in Madrid after floods in the south-east of the country killed several people and authorities advised against all non-essential travel.

Weather agency AEMET declared a red alert in eastern Valencia on Tuesday as firefighters rescued people trapped in floodwaters due to storm Dana.

"The club considers that (postponement) is the most appropriate measure due to the serious consequences of Dana that we are experiencing in the province of Valencia," the LaLiga side posted on X on Tuesday.

Valencia, who are bottom of the league, are scheduled to host Real Madrid on Saturday.

FootballCopa del ReyValenciaCP Parla Escuela
