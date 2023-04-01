"He is so young": Pep Guardiola plays down Phil Foden's quadruple hopes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. EFL Cup
  4. "He is so young": Pep Guardiola plays down Phil Foden's quadruple hopes
"He is so young": Pep Guardiola plays down Phil Foden's quadruple hopes
Man City face Newcastle in the League Cup on Wednesday
Man City face Newcastle in the League Cup on Wednesday
AFP
Pep Guardiola said Tuesday it was a "big mistake" to think about trophies so early in the season, after hungry Phil Foden (23) said Manchester City were targeting a unique quadruple.

City completed a historic treble last season, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League.

England winger Foden has said the club are targeting a repeat of the treble or even a quadruple by adding the League Cup.

City have started the season in sparkling form, winning all six matches to top the Premier League and launching their Champions League defence in style.

But Guardiola attempted to temper the ambitions of his players as he prepares for a tough trip to Newcastle in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday.

The Catalan was asked at his pre-match press conference about Foden's gung-ho statement.

"Phil is so young," he said. "He will understand with time. It's nice to have those ambitions but always I said to the players 'ambition is the next game'.

"So maybe in April, May if you are still in all competitions you can start to think about it but right now at the end of September to think about titles is a big mistake.

"But if he believes that, I will not be the guy to let him think the opposite."

Guardiola has hinted he could make wholesale changes for the Newcastle match, with injuries hitting hard.

But Newcastle boss Eddie Howe, who is himself without Joe Willock, Joelinton and Harvey Barnes, is refusing to be taken in by the City boss.

He said: "Pep is a manager who has won so much and he hasn't done that without giving everything to every moment to try and achieve that success. I've no doubt we will see the best Manchester City tomorrow."

Winger Barnes, who joined from relegated Leicester in July, could be facing months on the sidelines as he awaits a specialist's verdict on a foot injury he suffered in the 8-0 win at Sheffield United at the weekend.

Mentions
FootballManchester CityFoden PhilNewcastle UtdEFL Cup
Related Articles
Pep Guardiola offers Man City fan a chance to coach during 1-0 win over Newcastle
Kalvin Phillips to start for Manchester City at Newcastle, says Pep Guardiola
Harvey Barnes foot injury substantial, says Newcastle manager Eddie Howe
Show more
Football
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka doubtful for next two games, says Mikel Arteta
Carlo Ancelotti defends his tactics after suffering Madrid derby defeat
Trent Alexander-Arnold back in training with Liverpool, Thiago still out
Team of the Week: Kane and Guirassy continue to take Germany by storm
Good for Chelsea owners to enter dressing room after games, says Mauricio Pochettino
Morocco and Algeria set to be named as hosts for Africa Cup of Nations tournaments
Austria Salzburg v Red Bull Salzburg: A derby quite like no other
Most Read
Derby Week: Two icons of Israeli sport and two worlds collide in Tel Aviv
Can Burnley clean sheet launch the best version of Andre Onana at Manchester United?
Abandoned Ajax vs Feyenoord match set to resume on Wednesday without fans
The Fall of Ajax: How one of the world's best run clubs fell into disarray

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings