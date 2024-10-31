Advertisement
  4. Liverpool overcoming 'tough' EFL Cup tie against Brighton 'very pleasing,' says Slot

Liverpool overcoming 'tough' EFL Cup tie against Brighton 'very pleasing,' says Slot

Ansser Sadiq
Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on
Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks onMike Hewitt / Getty Images via AFP
Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted to being delighted with his team last night.

The Reds did ring in the changes to take on Brighton in the Carabao Cup fourth round away from home.

Despite a tough game, they were able to get a 3-2 win and progress, with Slot stating post-game: "Yeah, it was definitely (tough).

"If you have to come here you know it’s going to be a difficult game because of the style of play, because of the recruitment they have here over the last few years. And then to get away from here with a result, with a win, is of course very pleasing.

"For the long term, I really liked what I see from players that haven’t played that much this season yet, that they were able to play a similar style that we usually do and they brought quality into the game, so that makes it even harder for me to make line-ups in the upcoming weeks."

He added on their away form: "A bit of everything. So, maybe in some situations the fixture list and in some situations just the quality of the players we can put on the teamsheet and I think it is also our playing style that helps us.

"But yeah, and then it’s only been 13 or 14 games or something like this, but it’s been a very good start away from home but also at home and we need good form on Saturday as well because we came here knowing they are a good team and that’s also what they showed today. So, we need to be on top of our game for Saturday again."

He finished on Vitezslav Jaros’ performance: "I like the last thing you say because everybody could see how important his saves were. I think the first big chance of the game was for them where he saved the one-versus-one and in the second half of course we all remember one or two saves as well.

"But he also added to that how comfortable he was with the ball at his feet: making the right choices on when to go short and when to clip the ball towards the striker, and it helped for him the quality Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez brought in the build-up. So, I liked that triangle today a lot in ball possession."

