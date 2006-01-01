Ajax reinforce defence with Rugani signing from Juventus

Ajax have signed former Italian international Daniele Rugani (30) on a one-season loan deal from Juventus, the Dutch club said on Wednesday.

The defender won seven caps for Italy between 2016 and 2018 but had fallen down the pecking order of Juventus and was not a regular starter.

"His arrival means a boost in experience for our relatively young defence," technical director Alex Kroes said. "This way the team will be better balanced."

Rugani is the second new recruit for Ajax following Bertrand Traore’s move from Villarreal.

Ajax endured one of their worst seasons, sitting bottom of the standings before rallying to finish fifth.

Their new Italian coach Francesco Farioli saw his side lose at promoted NAC Breda on Sunday after edging past Panathinaikos of Greece on penalties in the Europa League third qualifying round.