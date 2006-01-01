Austria pick up first victory of EURO 2024 with confident win over Poland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Austria pick up first victory of EURO 2024 with confident win over Poland

Austria pick up first victory of EURO 2024 with confident win over Poland

Austria were impressive in their win
Austria were impressive in their winProfimedia
Ralf Rangnick’s Austria picked up their first victory at UEFA Euro 2024 with an assured 3-1 win against Group D rivals Poland in Berlin, as Das Team extended their impressive record to eight unbeaten outings from their last nine.

Despite their expected matchday one defeat to France being unexpectedly gallant and unfortunate in nature, all eyes were on an Austria side that knew defeat wasn’t an option for their aspirations to progress.

Rangnick’s side picked up where they left off against France, and the Austrians were rewarded for their early dominance with the opening goal.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

Gaining a yard on his marker, Gernot Trauner’s glancing header sailed beyond Wojciech Szczęsny into the top corner of the Poland net, having been picked out by Phil Mwene.

But much like their group opener against France, a clean sheet would again evade Austria, with Poland grabbing an equaliser midway through the first half.

It came after a sustained period of pressure from Poland, with Krzysztof Piątek the man on hand to steer home a bouncing ball inside the penalty area. It was a familiar feeling for Piątek, who scored 13 times at the Olympiastadion for Hertha Berlin.

Piatek celebrates his goal
Piatek celebrates his goalProfimedia

Stunned by Poland’s equaliser, Austria failed to find their rhythm in the second half, but such is the quality within Das Team’s ranks, Rangnick’s men were able to wrestle the lead back just after the hour mark.

Coming via a tidy team move, it was Christoph Baumgartner who provided the finishing touch, with the midfielder giving Szczęsny the eyes before sweeping the ball into the far corner.

Goal sequence
Goal sequenceProfimedia, Statsperform

The result was wrapped up 10 minutes out, when a surging run from Marcel Sabitzer tempted Szczęsny into a foul, with referee Halil Umut Meler left no choice but to point to the spot.

The Poland goalkeeper was unable to make amends, with Marko Arnautović stepping up and tucking home a confident spot kick, keeping Austria’s hopes of progression alive while all but destroying Poland’s after they failed spectacularly to build on their earlier equaliser.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marcel Sabitzer (Austria)

See a summary of the match here

Mentions
FootballEuroPolandAustria
Related Articles
Rangnick insists Austria won't change plans if Poland get Lewandowski back
Poland hoping for Robert Lewandowski return in crunch clash with Austria
Lewandowski will 'probably' be fit for Poland's second Euro 2024 game after missing opener
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
Updated
Next Africa Cup of Nations finals to start in December 2025
Martinez demands focus as Portugal brace for Turkish storm
Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella says unfit Arda Guler may not start against Portugal
Poland missed moment with late Lewandowski introduction, says coach Probierz
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Man Utd set to make Zirkzee move
Updated
Attacking Austria deliver on Rangnick's philosophy for statement win
Torino appoint Paolo Vanoli as coach on two-year deal
Cinderella story Slovakia still in the Euros fight, says Francesco Calzona
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Olise agrees to join Bayern, Man Utd set to make Zirkzee move
EURO 2024 Tracker: France and Netherlands play out goalless draw, Poland first team out
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain hold on to beat Italy and secure top spot in Group B
Carlos Alcaraz plans ATP talks over 'new' shot clock rule after defeat at Queen's

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings