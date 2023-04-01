Coach Julian Nagelsmann says belief in right path will pay off for struggling Germany

Coach Julian Nagelsmann says belief in right path will pay off for struggling Germany
Nagelsmann's Germany are coming off the back of defeat against Turkey
Reuters
Believing in a positive playing style is the key to success for Germany, coach Julian Nagelsmann said on Monday with the three-time European champions struggling to find their form ahead of next year's Euro 2024 on home soil.

The Germans suffered a 3-2 loss to Turkey on Saturday in Nagelsmann's first home game since taking over in September. They next face Austria in Vienna on Tuesday in their last friendly international of the year.

"It is about being convinced of our path and then going out and playing positive games and then going out and playing a positive (Euro) tournament," Nagelsmann told a press conference.

"It is about us having a good feeling and winning. But it is also about playing well. To believe in the idea and continue that idea."

Germany will need to put in an improved performance if their fans are not to be left with a bitter taste until friendly matches next year.

"It is always better to win and it gets a bit turbulent when you lose, that's clear," Nagelsmann said. "But it makes no sense painting everything black, seeing everything negatively."

Germany during training
Nagelsmann was more concerned about going four months without a team training camp ahead of a major tournament.

"Four months without (a Germany) training session is a bit much but we will have to manage," he said.

The Germans have been struggling internationally in recent years with their leaky defence one cause of concern.

Nagelsmann surprisingly shifted forward Kai Havertz into a left back position against Turkey and defended his decision amid some criticism in the German media.

"In general, it wasn't a big experiment. We played the same formation as in the USA (in October). Kai didn't play as a classic left back," the coach said.

Nagelsmann, who succeeded Hansi Flick, was confident his team would start clicking better and the results would follow.

"This will change. We have to earn this flow and not fall into the victim role and then things will turn," he said.

