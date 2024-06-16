Coach Koeman admits Dutch were 'lucky' to get away with missed chances in win over Poland

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Coach Koeman admits Dutch were 'lucky' to get away with missed chances in win over Poland

Coach Koeman admits Dutch were 'lucky' to get away with missed chances in win over Poland

Koeman wasn't pleased with his side's missed chances
Koeman wasn't pleased with his side's missed chancesAFP
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman (61) admitted on Sunday his side were "lucky" to not be punished for a raft of missed chances in their 2-1 win over Poland at Euro 2024.

They trailed early on to Adam Buksa's header before levelling in the 29th minute through Cody Gakpo.

But Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Denzel Dumfries and Xavi Simons were all guilty of squandering good opportunities, before substitute Wout Weghorst grabbed an 83rd-minute winner.

"It should have been 4-1 to us after an hour. We played very well but were not able to find the net," said Koeman.

"It was dangerous for us but we were lucky and we scored a second goal... I think the final result increased our confidence today."

The Netherlands next face title favourites France on Friday, before rounding off their Group D campaign against Austria on June 25th.

Mentions
FootballEuroKoeman RonaldNetherlandsPoland
Related Articles
Wout Weghorst strikes late to hand Netherlands narrow opening win over Poland
Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade
Updated
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Preview: Ukraine's young guns gearing up to fight for a wounded nation
EURO 2024 Tracker: England facing Serbia test after Denmark and Slovenia share spoils
Updated
UEFA starts disciplinary proceedings against Albania over pitch invasion
Updated
Slovenia score late to earn vital point against Denmark in Group C opener
Boss Probierz tells Polish players to stay positive despite Dutch defeat
History written as Kenya’s Junior Starlets smash Burundi to qualify for FIFA U17 World Cup
Soldiers tell players to 'show the spirit of Ukraine', says coach Rebrov
Germany's Emre Can switched Spanish holiday for Euro 2024 and opening-match goal
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Bayern interested in Colwill
EURO 2024 Tracker: England facing Serbia test after Denmark and Slovenia share spoils
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings