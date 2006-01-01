Cuddles and kicked backsides needed to lift Scots, says Steve Clarke

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Cuddles and kicked backsides needed to lift Scots, says Steve Clarke

Cuddles and kicked backsides needed to lift Scots, says Steve Clarke

Scotland have never reached the knockout phase of a major tournament
Scotland have never reached the knockout phase of a major tournamentReuters
Kicked backsides and a few cuddles were needed in the wake of Scotland's demoralising 5-1 defeat by Germany in their opening Euro 2024 game, according to manager Steve Clarke.

The thrashing by the hosts in Munich means Scotland sit bottom of Group A, although with Switzerland to play on Wednesday, followed by Hungary, there is still hope of making the last 16.

For that to happened though Scotland will have to show an enormous improvement as they bid to collect the four points Clarke believes could take them through.

"Kick a couple of backsides, give some cuddles, make the players understand why the Germany result happened and make sure it doesn't happen again," Clarke told reporters on Sunday.

"I've spoken to one or two players around the squad whose opinion I value. I had a good chat with a few of them.

"I had a little chat with a lot of them on the training pitch this morning. Tried to put one or two things in their head about things they maybe didn't do on the pitch."

Group A standings
Group A standingsFlashscore

Asked if Ryan Porteous, who was sent off for a rash tackle in the first half against Germany, had needed special treatment, Clarke said: "He was one of my cuddles. He is very down, but we'll pick him back up."

Scotland have never reached the knockout phase of a major tournament but with third place in the group potentially good enough to progress, all is not lost, although Clarke said Friday night's result was still not out of their system.

"We're still tidying up the loose ends of a really bad night," Clarke said. "There are no excuses when you lose a game 5-1. You have to take all the criticism that comes.

"The good thing for me is that we've been in this position before; I've always responded pretty well, this group of players have always responded well. So that's what we try to do."

With goal difference likely to play a part in the group standings and also deciding the best third-placed teams from the six groups, Clarke knows Scotland's heavy defeat by Germany has left them with little wriggle room.

"(At the last Euros) we still had an outside chance with the goal difference. This time, that little safety net is gone," Clarke said. "We know that, so we have to get four points in the next two games."

Tens of thousands of Scotland fans are expected to be in Cologne for Wednesday's game against Switzerland who impressed in their 3-1 victory over Hungary on Saturday.

Mentions
FootballEuroScotland
Related Articles
Nagelsmann embracing Germany's blistering EURO 2024 start
Reaction to Germany's thrashing of Scotland in goal-heavy Euro 2024 opener
Classy Germany thrash 10-man Scotland to launch Euro 2024 in emphatic style
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Slovenia back in finals after 24 years to face Denmark in Group C opener
Updated
Wout Weghorst strikes late to hand Netherlands narrow opening win over Poland
Germany's Emre Can switched Spanish holiday for Euro 2024 and opening-match goal
Euro 2024 Preview: Belgium in search of glory in final outing for 'golden generation'
Hamburg police fire shots at axe-wielding person at Euro 2024 fan parade
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Bayern interested in Colwill
Updated
Red-hot Lukaku remains Belgium's talisman at European Championships
No one will bet on us against Germany, says Hungary coach Marco Rossi
EURO 2024 Preview: Slovakia face uphill task to qualify for knockouts
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Italy start defence with comeback win over Albania in Dortmund
Transfer News LIVE: Juve closing in on Luiz swap deal, Bayern interested in Colwill
Virgil van Dijk says poor pitch for Netherlands' Euros opener 'a shame'
EURO 2024 Tracker: Slovenia back in finals after 24 years to face Denmark in Group C opener

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings