'Devastated' Slovenia vow to fight on against 'favourites' England

A "devastated" and "heartbroken" Slovenia midfielder Timi Elsnik vowed his team would recover in time for Tuesday's final Group C clash with "big favourites" England after Thursday's last-gasp draw with Serbia.

Zan Karnicnik put Slovenia in front with 20 minutes remaining and had the nation on track for a first-ever Euros win, but Luka Jovic headed in an equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time.

Elsnik said his side needed to take time "to get our heads right" after the last-gap draw but would be ready to face England, who he called "the big favourites in the group."

"There's been quite a few situations now in this tournament... where it feels like everything is going against us a little, but we are fighting on the pitch.

"We know the big favourites of this group are waiting for us in the last game but never say never.

"We're gonna give it all in the last one and see if it's enough to go through. This is football. Maybe we deserve more but at the end, yeah, Serbia was also dangerous through the whole game."

Slovenia, playing just their second Euros as an independent country, came from a goal down to draw their first group match with Denmark.

They now sit second in the group with two draws in two matches, one point behind leaders England who face Denmark later on Thursday.

"Now we need one two days to recover and then start looking towards England but for now just get our heads right, keep these emotions under control and be professional until the end."

Slovenia drew two games and lost one in their previous Euros appearance in 2000.