'Devastated' Slovenia vow to fight on against 'favourites' England

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. 'Devastated' Slovenia vow to fight on against 'favourites' England

'Devastated' Slovenia vow to fight on against 'favourites' England

Slovenia conceded an agonisingly late goal against Serbia
Slovenia conceded an agonisingly late goal against SerbiaAFP
A "devastated" and "heartbroken" Slovenia midfielder Timi Elsnik vowed his team would recover in time for Tuesday's final Group C clash with "big favourites" England after Thursday's last-gasp draw with Serbia.

Zan Karnicnik put Slovenia in front with 20 minutes remaining and had the nation on track for a first-ever Euros win, but Luka Jovic headed in an equaliser in the fifth minute of injury time.

Elsnik said his side needed to take time "to get our heads right" after the last-gap draw but would be ready to face England, who he called "the big favourites in the group."

"There's been quite a few situations now in this tournament... where it feels like everything is going against us a little, but we are fighting on the pitch.

"We know the big favourites of this group are waiting for us in the last game but never say never.

"We're gonna give it all in the last one and see if it's enough to go through. This is football. Maybe we deserve more but at the end, yeah, Serbia was also dangerous through the whole game."

Slovenia, playing just their second Euros as an independent country, came from a goal down to draw their first group match with Denmark.

They now sit second in the group with two draws in two matches, one point behind leaders England who face Denmark later on Thursday.

"Now we need one two days to recover and then start looking towards England but for now just get our heads right, keep these emotions under control and be professional until the end."

Slovenia drew two games and lost one in their previous Euros appearance in 2000.

Mentions
FootballSloveniaEnglandSerbiaEuro
Related Articles
Stojkovic insists Serbia will start with confidence against Slovenia in crunch tie
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Weghorst shows Dutch the way as stuttering England rely on Jude
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Show more
Football
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain on top against Italy at half time in blockbuster clash
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Liverpool eyeing Williams
Updated
Copa America: Hosts USA are on the rise but they aren't ready to challenge just yet
Kane's opener cancelled out as England labour to draw with Denmark
French manager Dider Deschamps says masked Kylian Mbappe fit to face Netherlands
Updated
Serbia rewarded for never say die attitude after last minute equaliser against Slovenia
Rangnick insists Austria won't change plans if Poland get Lewandowski back
Jovic the hero as Serbia snatch last-gasp draw against Slovenia in Group B
Slot amused by Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off after Klopp criticism
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain on top against Italy at half time in blockbuster clash
Transfer News LIVE: Villa agree Maatsen deal with Chelsea, Liverpool eyeing Williams
EURO 2024 Tracker: Scotland and Switzerland share spoils after Germany secure qualification
Slot amused by Liverpool's lunchtime kick-off after Klopp criticism

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings