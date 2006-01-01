Ecstatic Spaniards take to the streets to celebrate national team EURO 2024 win

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. Ecstatic Spaniards take to the streets to celebrate national team EURO 2024 win

Ecstatic Spaniards take to the streets to celebrate national team EURO 2024 win

Spaniards celebrate incredible victory for nation
Spaniards celebrate incredible victory for nationReuters
Spanish national team's European Championship win kept the whole country holding its breath on Sunday night until the final whistle, when chants and car horns filled the streets, with ecstatic fans celebrating the victory.

Millions of Spaniards kept their eyes peeled on the TV and gathered around the multiple big screens placed across the major cities of the country, as their national team managed to beat England 2-1 with a late goal.

Loud cheering could be heard in almost every corner of the country as Nico Williams and Mikel Oyarzabal scored the two goals that gave Spain its fourth European Championship crown.

"Yes, yes, the cup is here," chanted fans in Madrid's Colon square, where Spain usually celebrates the national team's victories.

Fans gathered in Mataro, the hometown of Spain's teenage star Lamine Yamal, were excited to see him assist Williams. "It is a matter of pride, we are very lucky because he is the MVP of Spain!," Ana, 18, told Reuters.

Pre-match expectations were high as Luis de la Fuente's team allowed the Spanish fans to dream with the trophy by showing confidence, talent, unity and great skills on the pitch in their way to the finals.

Spain faced a fast-improving England, which started the tournament groggily but recovered to compete until the very last minute.

The Spanish joy contrasted with the disappointment of the huge number of English fans gathered in several tourist spots in Spain to watch the game, such as the coast city of Benidorm.

People talked about nothing but football during this weekend in Spain, the balconies filled with national flags, the streets with red football jerseys and the bars with enthusiasm.

Last time Spain reached the final stage in the Euro was twelve years ago, when they beat Italy 4-0 to win their third tournament.

Spanish fan, Ana Isabel Huete, said, "Yes, they played better than any team, better than anyone else, it was extraordinary."

Mentions
FootballEuroSpainEngland
Related Articles
Southgate to discuss England future after EURO 2024 final defeat to Spain
Updated
Spain deserved to win EURO's, says Southgate after England lose final
Euphoria for Spain after dramatic EURO 2024 final win over England
Show more
Football
Colombia just getting started, says coach Lorenzo after Copa América final defeat
Germany's Thomas Muller announces retirement from international football
Updated
'Fine margins' as Gareth Southgate's England miss out on a trophy again
Lionel Messi's teammates come through after skipper goes off injured in Copa América final
Angel Di Maria says winning Copa América final was dream farewell
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
Gor Mahia and Kenya Police seek alternatives after CAF decline to approve Nyayo Stadium
Transfer News LIVE: Zirkzee announced by Manchester United, Juventus interested in Adeyemi
Updated
Harry Kane's trophy wait goes on after more heartbreak for England
Joy in the streets of Argentina after Copa América victory
Most Read
Lautaro Martinez goal in extra time hands Argentina the 2024 Copa América title
EURO 2024 Tracker: Brilliant Spain win final after late strike downs England
Transfer News LIVE: Zirkzee announced by Manchester United, Juventus interested in Adeyemi
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz downs Djokovic in straight sets to claim second Wimbledon title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings