England's Marc Guehi staying humble after impressive start at EURO 2024

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. England's Marc Guehi staying humble after impressive start at EURO 2024

England's Marc Guehi staying humble after impressive start at EURO 2024

England's defence conceded only one goal in the group stage
England's defence conceded only one goal in the group stageReuters
Marc Guehi's (23) performances were a real positive in England's underwhelming EURO 2024 group campaign but the centre-back is keeping his feet firmly on the ground.

The Crystal Palace defender was one of 12 England players who arrived in Germany for their first major tournament and there were concerns about the side's defence with experienced players missing due to injury.

"I'd say I am content because the job is not finished," Guehi told reporters on Thursday. "It is important we carry on building."

England's defence conceded only one goal in the group stage.

"It is a collective being able to defend well and if we are to go far in the tournament the defence needs to be strong," Guehi said.

Guehi shrugged off suggestions he has been the team's top player.

"It is nice to hear. I wouldn't say I have been the best player. I think there have been quite a few really good performances," he said.

Guehi has captained England teams at youth level, was Palace skipper for a season and his maturity has earned him the nickname "uncle".

"I think my strengths are to be continued," he said. "I'm continually developing everything, just getting better in every single department of my game. Whether that be communication, distribution or defending."

Guehi - whose full name is Addji Keaninkin Marc-Israel - was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and moved to London with his family when he was one year old. His father is a minister at a local church where Guehi played the drums on Sundays.

His heroes were Brazil defender Thiago Silva and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba.

"In both their stories growing up and the things they had to endure in their careers as well," Guehi said. "It's difficult to make it to the very top and for both of them to do that, for me, is the one thing that stands out."

He credited England defender Harry Maguire, missing the tournament due to injury, for making him a better player.

"I think me being here, Harry has played a big part in that," Guehi said. "His consistent performances in other tournaments, his help with me on the training pitch has been amazing and I cannot speak highly enough of him and John (Stones)."

He also praised England right-back Kyle Walker.

"An unbelievable player, his tenacity, leadership on the pitch, he's a top, top professional," Guehi said.

"(Walker's pace) helps a lot in any situation. But it's not just that. His reading of the game is fantastic. He's not just a one trick pony, he's not someone who's just relying on his pace, but his intelligence of the game."

England play Slovakia in the last-16 on Sunday.

"We all watched their games and know they are a very good side," Guehi said. "A lot of good players. It will be a another tough match, tough opponent to deal with."

Mentions
FootballEuroEnglandGuehi MarcMaguire HarryWalker Kyle
Related Articles
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Southgate confident of winning over England fans with new-look Euros squad
Southgate wants England to refocus after Euro selection drama
Show more
Football
Analysing the key defensive statistics from the group stage of EURO 2024
Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await in last-16
EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany
Updated
EXCLUSIVE: LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz on missing out on EURO 2024 & the rise of MLS
Biggest stars yet to show true abilities as EURO 2024 heads into knockouts
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea interest, Guirassy nearing Dortmund move
Updated
England's Lucy Bronze to leave Barcelona after trophy-laden two years
EURO 2024: Top five milestones from a memorable group stage in Germany
Japan to face Saudi Arabia & Australia in third phase of FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea interest, Guirassy nearing Dortmund move
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings