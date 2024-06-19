EURO 2024 Tracker: Albania strike first against Croatia through Laci in crucial clash

EURO 2024 Tracker: Albania strike first against Croatia through Laci in crucial clash

Updated
Qazim Laci celebrates his opener
Qazim Laci celebrates his openerAFP, Flashscore
It is Day Six of EURO 2024 and the first day of the second round with hosts Germany back in action, whilst Croatia, Albania and Scotland look to get their campaigns back on track. Follow all the updates right here with our EURO 2024 Tracker.

Listen to live coverage of Albania vs Croatia right here.

16:03 CET - Two changes at the break for Croatia, who really need a goal, Mario Pasalic and Luka Sucic on for Marcelo Brozovic and Lovro Majer.

16:00 CET - We are about to get back underway, so let's take a look at the move which led to the moment of the first half - a great headed finish from Qazim Laci. Not a bad celebration either.

Qazim Laci's goal squence
Qazim Laci's goal squenceAFP, Opta by StatsPerform

15:46 CET - It's half-time and Albania should be two up after a header from Rey Manaj is weak and falls to the keeper from 10 yards out. An absorbing first half, here are the match stats.

First half stats
First half statsOpta by StatsPerform

15:40 CET - Five minutes to go before the break, and the game has turned scrappy which suits Albania. Can Croatia find something before the interval?

15:30 CET - It's Albania again, piling on the pressure - this time through after Luka Modric gives the ball away. Kristjan Asllani is through on goal, forcing a good save from Dominik Livakovic. Croatia need to get control back, and fast.

15:29 CET - Ball back with Albania and another cross causes Croatia some issues with it falling to full-back Elseid Hysaj, however he can't keep it down and it sails over the bar. A quick aside, Jasir Asani is wearing a pair of boots with a picture of Super Mario on them - interesting choice.

15:20 CET - Remember in their first game against Italy, Albania scored early - like today - and it felt too early that time. Since the goal, Croatia have been on the front foot, Marcelo Brozovic flashing a shot across the goal to send a warning shot. It's rocking in Hamburg!

15:11 CET - ALBANIA IN FRONT! It's been a fast start from both sides, but it is Albania who strike first through Qazim Laci. The forward gets on the end of a Jasir Asani cross to glance a header into the net. It's pandemonium in Hamburg as their fans threaten to tear the roof off. 

15:00 CET - We are underway!

Croatia fans ahead of kick-off
Croatia fans ahead of kick-offProfimedia

14:54 CET - It is time for the anthems. Kick-off is fast approaching.

14:40 CET - We are just 20 minutes away from kick-off in this crucial Group B clash. A loss for any of these two teams could prove to be a devastating blow to their chances of getting out of the group.

14:00 CET - One hour to go until our first game of the day between Albania and Croatia, so let's take a look at the lineups.

Albania - Croatia lineups
Albania - Croatia lineupsFlashscore

Despite missing a penalty against Spain in the opener, Bruno Petkovic comes into the team to lead the line, whilst veteran Ivan Perisic also starts for the time in the tournament.

For Albania, they make two changes - Rey Manaj comes in for Armando Broja, whilst Qazim Laci replaces Taulant Seferi.

13:30 CET - Before we get to the games, we have plenty of content for you to check out from our talking points from last night, to former England captain Terry Butcher's glowing review of Jude Bellingham.

But, 20 years ago to this day, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic put on a classic with one of the best comebacks we have ever seen in this tournament. 

Relive it all now with players who took part in the game, who spoke to Flashscore's Finley Crebolder.

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to another day of action at the European Championships - with the first round of games now completed, business returns to Group A and Group B with more now on the line than ever.

First up, our fabled 15:00 CET kick-off returns and it sees Croatia facing up against Albania, with both sides looking to kickstart their campaigns with a win.

Croatia were handily beaten 3-0 by Spain in their opener, whilst Albania broke the record for the fastest-ever goal in the competition's history, but it was not enough as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Italy.

Croatia - Albania video preview
Flashscore

There was a blow for Croatia's attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic (26), who has been ruled out of the rest of the Euros. We will find out later how that will effect the side.

Later, at 18:00 CET, the hosts Germany are back in action after their 5-1 thumping of Scotland last Friday.

They face Hungary, who suffered a convincing 3-1 loss to Switzerland in their opening game, so will be desperate to get a positive result.

Germany - Hungary video preview
Flashscore

Finishing up the day is a mouthwatering clash between Scotland and Switzerland. The former are in a do-or-die situation, knowing a loss leaves them in a precarious situation, while a win for the latter would see them virtually qualified.

Follow that game from 21:00 CET.

Scotland - Switzerland video preview
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballFootball TrackerEuro
