EURO 2024 Tracker: Austria back in front against Poland thanks to Baumgartner strike

It's Day Eight at EURO 2024 and after two big teams in Italy and Spain played last night, we have another heavyweight battle at 21:00 CET when France and the Netherlands face off. Before then, though, we see the return of the likes of Slovakia and Poland. Follow all the action with our EURO 2024 Tracker.

19:30 CET - Austria have retaken the lead as Christoph Baumgartner puts the finishing touch on a brilliant team move! Alexander Prass provided the assist, but it was Marko Arnautovic's dummy that was key to the goal.

Baumgartner goal sequence Profimedia, Opta by Stats Perform

19:19 CET - Here comes Robert Lewandowski for Poland with 59 minutes on the clock. Can the talismanic forward inspire his nation to victory as he's done so often in the past?

19:05 CET - We're back underway for another 45 minutes between Poland and Austria in Group D.

18:52 CET - The half-time whistle has sounded in Berlin and the score remains level at 1-1. Both sides have shown plenty of quality in an end-to-end opening period, so we should be set for a fascinating second half!

First-half stats Opta by Stats Perform

18:35 CET - An equaliser for Poland! Michal Probierz's side have improved after a disjointed start and they now find themselves level after a clinical finish from Krzysztof Piatek inside the six-yard box.

18:16 CET - It's been a superb start from Austria and their early pressure is duly rewarded with a breakthrough! Gernot Trauner found himself in the right place at the right time to powerfully head home from Phillipp Mwene's delivery. A great opening 15 minutes for Ralf Rangnick's men.

18:02 CET - The national anthems have finished, the players are ready and we're now underway!

17:45 CET - The atmosphere is building nicely ahead of the match as both sets of supporters get ready to take their seats in Berlin's Olympiastadion. Here's a reminder of how Group D looks prior to kick-off.

Group D standings Flashscore

17:20 CET - Attention now shifts to Berlin, with Poland and Austria both looking for their first points of the tournament in Group D.

Check out the starting lineups below, as Poland's talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski remains on the bench.

Team lineups Flashscore

16:53 CET - A huge lifeline for Ukraine, who have held to comeback against Slovakia with a 2-1 win, keeping their Euro hopes alive in the process. Slovakia looked comfortable after that 17th minute opener from Ivan Schranz, but Ukraine grew into the game and through Mykola Shaparenko as well as match winner Roman Yaremchuk 10 minutes from time, they earned the victory.

Relief all over the faces - they are still in this European Championships.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

16:48 CET - We will have five minutes of added time at the end of this game - can Slovakia salvage a point here?

16:39 CET - UKRAINE IN FRONT! THey have been the better side in the second half and a long, teasing ball over the top from their first scorer Mykola Shaparenko finds substitute Roman Yaremchuk, who squeezes it under the Slovakia goalkeeper. A huge goal for the Ukranians!

Roman Yaremchuk's goal sequence Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

16:37 CET - Looking ahead to tonight, and the Dutch fans are already in fine voice!

16:32 CET - Off the post for Ukraine! A two-man break sees Mudryk get a shot off at the near post, but it rebounds off the woodwork. Who can grab a winner here?

16:22 CET - Our live player ratings has both assist makers level pegging on 8.0 for man of the match - do you agree?

Meanwhile, on the pitch, it's turned cagey with Ukraine having the upper hand.

16:12 CET - IT'S LEVEL! Mykola Shaparenko is picked out by Oleksandr Zinchenko on the penalty box, and the mifielder makes no mistake, coolly finishing for Ukraine to draw level with Slovakia.

Mykola Shaparenko goal sequence Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

16:09 CET - Mudryk is free down the left and places a perfect cross into the box, but Artem Dovbyk, quiet in the first half, can only manage a weak header that is cleared away.

16:03 CET - The second half is underway as Ukraine need a goal to get back into this game, here is what they did in the first half.

Slovakia - Ukraine XG Flashscore

15:54 CET - The man of the moment has to be Ivan Schranz. Before the tournament started, he had not scored for Slovakia in three years and had netted just twice for his club side Slavia Prague. But, in Germany, it's two in two for the winger - big game player?

15:48 CET - It's half-time in Dusseldorf with Slovakia leading 1-0 over Ukraine - a result that would see them qualify for the knockouts after two games.

Here are the match stats.

Slovakia - Ukraine first half stats Opta by StatsPerform

15:45 CET - Just before the interval, Lukas Haraslin forces a good save out of Anatoliy Trubin with a low shot. The resulting corner comes to nothing.

15:35 CET - Now, Ukraine go even closer as Oleksandr Tymchyk rattles the Slovak woodwork with a fierce strike across the box. Was there a fingertip on there from Martin Dubravka? If so, a crucial save.

15:30 CET - First piece of real, sustained pressure for Ukraine, who have a couple of set-pieces in a row. The biggest threat in the sequence to Slovakia comes from Mykhalio Mudryk, who sees a shot from inside the box deflected into the path of Andriy Yarmolenko, but he can't get enough of a touch on the ball to cause an issue. Better from Ukraine.

15:18 CET - GOAL SLOVAKIA! It's a second goal of the tournament for Ivan Schranz, arriving around the back to head in a cross and give his side the lead. It was almost impossible to miss, but still, needed that vital touch from Schranz.

Ivan Schranz's goal sequence AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

15:07 CET - The Ukrainian fans are already bouncing in the stands, doing what they can to get their team moving. It's a slow start from both sides with neither side creating anything of note. Long way to go though.

15:00 CET - Anthems sang, the players are ready - Day Eight is underway at the European Championships. Here's a reminder how Group E looks right now.

Group E standings Flashscore

14:10 CET - A big delay to get the lineups in for our first game of the day between Slovakia and Ukraine with the big news seeing Andriy Lunin dropped following their 3-0 defeat to Romania, with Anatoliy Trubin coming in to the team for his EURO 2024 debut. In total, there are three changes for Ukraine.

Slovakia, rather unsuprisingly, are unchanged from their 1-0 victory over Belgium.

Lineups Flashscore

Ons Jabeur in action AFP

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to another big day at the European Championships with three games that will influence the competition in both Group D and Group E.

At 15:00 CET, we start with the latter as neighbours Slovakia and Ukraine face each other in Dusseldorf.

The Slovaks picked up perhaps the biggest win of the competition so far, when they upset Belgium 1-0, putting them in a great posititon to get out of the group. It was not such a happy opening game for the Ukrainians, who lost 3-0 to a rampant Romania.

Slovakia - Ukraine preview Flashscore

After, from 18:00 CET, we see Poland and Austria meet with both sides chasing points after their opening round losses. The Poles will be enthused to see the return of Robert Lewandowski. The record goalscorer in the country's history missed the 2-1 loss to the Netherlands due to injury, but is expected to play a part against Austria.

And finally, the headline act of the day sees France take on the Netherlands. Kylian Mbappe broke his nose against Austria and there were fears he would miss this game, but with a new mask in his possession, the talisman is set to start for the French.