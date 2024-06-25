EURO 2024 Tracker: Austria take early lead against Netherlands, France level with Poland

EURO 2024 Tracker: Austria take early lead against Netherlands, France level with Poland

Updated
Austria lead Netherlands
Austria lead NetherlandsAFP, Flashscore
A bumper day of action greets us on the penultimate day of group action at EURO 2024. Group C and Group D will be in the spotlight today as France, the Netherlands and England are all in action. Follow all the action live with us here at Flashscore throughout the day.

Listen to our live audio commentary of France vs Poland and Netherlands vs Austria from 17:55 CET.

18:08 CET - What a start for Austria in Berlin! Alexander Prass' dangerous cross is diverted into his own net by Donyell Malen. Ralf Rangnick's men are currently top of Group D as it stands. 

18:00 CET - All four anthems have sounded and we're now underway in both matches. 

17:30 CET - We're just 30 minutes away from kick-off and French fans are certainly happy to see their talismanic forward, Kylian Mbappe, back in the team after suffering a broken nose earlier in the tournament. Some are even sporting their own masks!

17:05 CET - The team news is in for Group D's final round of matches!

Starting in Dortmund where France face Poland, the major news is that Kylian Mbappe is fit to start.

Didier Deschamps also brings in Bradley Barcola for his first start of the tournament, while Poland have Robert Lewandowski back.

Team line-ups
Team line-upsFlashscore

In Group D's other game - a fascinating high-stakes clash between Netherlands and Ralf Rangnick's impressive Austria side - both managers have made plenty of changes.

Donyell Malen is one of three new faces in the Dutch starting line-up, replacing Xavi Simons, while Patrick Wimmer and Romano Schmid are among five players to return to the team for Austria.

Team line-ups
Team line-upsFlashscore

16:30 CET - The Netherlands supporters are once again in full force this afternoon as they get ready for a crunch match against Austria in Berlin!

16:20 CET - Here are the permutations for each of the four sides in Group D this evening:

Netherlands - Already qualified for last-16. Need to match or better France's result to top the group.

France - Already qualified for last-16. Need to better Netherlands' result to top the group.

Austria - A win would secure a top-two spot and a place in the knockout stages. Can still qualify as one of the best third-placed sides with a draw or defeat. 

Poland - Already eliminated from the tournament, irrespective of their result. 

Current Group D standings
Current Group D standingsFlashscore

15:30 CET - Hello and welcome to another pivotal day of action at EURO 2024. With qualification spots still up for grabs in both groups, it will be another intriguing set of matches for us to get our teeth into.

France, though, will have it slightly easier, as after last night's results, they know that they have already qualfiied for the last 16. They face the already eliminated Poland, giving us a first defacto dead rubber of the tournament.

France - Poland video preview
Flashscore

The other game in Group D at 18:00 CET sees the Netherlands face Austria. Both teams can finish anywhere from third to first in the group, but it is Austria who need points if they are to avoid a wait for third place.

Netherlands - Austria video preview
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballEuroFootball Tracker
