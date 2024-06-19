EURO 2024 Tracker: Croatia and Albania look to get campaign back on track in Group B clash

It is Day Six of EURO 2024 and the first day of the second round with hosts Germany back in action, whilst Croatia, Albania and Scotland look to get their campaigns back on track. Follow all the updates right here with our EURO 2024 Tracker.

14:00 CET - One hour to go until our first game of the day between Albania and Croatia, so let's take a look at the lineups.

Albania - Croatia lineups Flashscore

Despite missing a penalty against Spain in the opener, Bruno Petkovic comes into the team to lead the line, whilst veteran Ivan Perisic also starts for the time in the tournament.

For Albania, they make two changes - Rey Manaj comes in for Armando Broja, whilst Qazim Laci replaces Taulant Seferi.

13:30 CET - Before we get to the games, we have plenty of content for you to check out from our talking points from last night, to former England captain Terry Butcher's glowing review of Jude Bellingham.

But, 20 years ago to this day, the Netherlands and the Czech Republic put on a classic with one of the best comebacks we have ever seen in this tournament.

Relive it all now with players who took part in the game, who spoke to Flashscore's Finley Crebolder.

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to another day of action at the European Championships - with the first round of games now completed, business returns to Group A and Group B with more now on the line than ever.

First up, our fabled 15:00 CET kick-off returns and it sees Croatia facing up against Albania, with both sides looking to kickstart their campaigns with a win.

Croatia were handily beaten 3-0 by Spain in their opener, whilst Albania broke the record for the fastest-ever goal in the competition's history, but it was not enough as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Italy.

Croatia - Albania video preview Flashscore

There was a blow for Croatia's attacking midfielder Nikola Vlasic (26), who has been ruled out of the rest of the Euros. We will find out later how that will effect the side.

Later, at 18:00 CET, the hosts Germany are back in action after their 5-1 thumping of Scotland last Friday.

They face Hungary, who also picked up three points, leaving both sides with the tantalising thought of progress into the round of 16 with a victory in this game.

Germany - Hungary video preview Flashscore

Finishing up the day is a mouthwatering clash between Scotland and Switzerland. Much like our first game of the day, both sides are in a do-or-die situation, knowing a loss pretty much spells their exit from the tournament.

Follow that game from 21:00 CET.