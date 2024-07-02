EURO 2024 Tracker: Demiral nets again to double Turkey's advantage against Austria

The round of 16 comes to an end today at EURO 2024 and we will thus know the full quarter-final picture by the end of the evening. The Netherlands will be taking on Romania for one berth while Austria and Turkey will do battle for the other.

Listen and follow Austria vs Turkey live.

22:17 CET - HOLD THE PHONE! Turkey double their lead and it's that man again Merih Demiral. He gets his head on a corner at the near post and no one can stop him from putting his side one step closer to the quarter-finals!

22:14 CET - Austria really pressing hard for a leveller now as they go close with two efforts. It feels like a matter of time before we see this game all-square once more as the xG graph shows.

Austria - Turkey xG Flashscore

22:08 CET - CHANCE! Marko Arnautovic beats the offside trap to go one-on-one with Mert Gunok, only for the keeper to react well and smother his shot. Austria prowling for that leveller.

22:01 CET - Back underway as Austria, who have made two changes at the break, hunt for that elusive goal to get them back on track with Turkey.

Here is how we see the win probability for both sides.

Austria - Turkey win probability Flashscore

21:46 CET - Half-time in Leipzig and it remains Turkey one goal to the good against Austria.

Despite all that attacking play in the group stages, Ralf Rangnick's men have struggled to break their opponents down. Their best chance from open play coming just before the whistle as Christoph Baumgartner is unable to turn in a cross from close range.

Will we see anything different in the second half?

21:31 CET - Just over 30 minutes played in Leipzig, and Turkey still lead Austria 1-0 thanks to that first-minute goal. The pace has slowed since, with both sides creating openings. Here is the xG so far.

Austria - Turkey xG after 30 minutes Flashscore

21:24 CET - CLOSE! Another corner causes Austria problems as Turkey's goalscorer Merih Demiral gets his head on the ball at the near post only to see it fly just over.

21:15 CET - A period of relative calm after the chaos from the start as Austria take control of the ball. Remember, they topped a group containing the Netherlands and France, meaning they will be no pushovers for this Turkish side.

21:05 CET - How are we not level?! A corner of their own from Austria flashes across the face of the Turkish goal and no-one can turn it in despite it esentially rolling across the line. A chaotic start in Leipzig. 6-5 anyone?

21:02 CET - WHAT A START! Austria fail to deal with an Arda Guler corner, and after some ricochets, Merih Demiral pokes home the opener for Turkey!

21:00 CET - Here we go then, our final round of 16 game, and with two teams on the up, it could be a cracker.

Austria and Turkey are underway in Leipzig!

20:28 CET - Want some reaction from the Netherlands' win over Romania? Well we have you covered.

Here's Dutch captain Vigril van Dijk on his side's win: "Very proud, sure, and pleased as well. We were defensively sound and solid and did not give up much. We could have scored a lot more. After a turbulent week, where a lot was said, we had to show something and we did that.

"We are self-critical and we knew it had to be a lot better after the last game and everyone had to take responsibility and today they showed they wanted to. Everyone went for the duels, won the second ball and made the chances. Playing good football gives us self-confidence."

20:06 CET - Seven down, one to go as we search for our final team who will make up the quarter-final lineup.

It will be either Turkey or Austria, who play tonight in Leipzig from 21:00 CET and here are the two teams for the encounter.

Austria - Turkey lineups Flashscore

19:54 CET - They were the better team throughout and the Netherlands have beaten Romania 3-0 to make it into the quarter-finals of EURO 2024.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Read the full report now.

19:53 CET - The icing on the cake for the Netherlands and Donyell Malen adds his second of the game late on to finish the match on a high for his side.

19:49 CET - Into four minutes of added time in Munich and the Netherlands are cruising - now - into the last eight. A tournament to remember for Romania, but this was a bridge too far.

19:42 - GOAL! It's been coming the whole of the second half, and finally the Dutch have their second. Cody Gakpo does very well at the byline to prod the ball into the box where second half substitute Donyell Malen is on hand to tap it into an open net.

19:39 CET - Chance after chance after chance goes begging for the Netherlands as they still lead by a single goal and you feel Romania could still cause them bother up the other end.

19:30 CET - Under 20 minutes to play between Romania and the Netherlands with the Dutch's xG just going up and up. Will they regret not taking their chances late on?

Romania - Netherlands xG Flashscore

19:22 CET - GOAL, NO! Cody Gakpo thinks he has a second for the Dutch, but he is offside as he takes the final touch. A lifeline for Romania.

19:17 CET - OFF THE POST! Virgil van Dijk rises highest at a corner, but his header ricochets off the woodwork and out for a goal kick. Romania need to change something soon or this will get away from them very soon.

19:13 CET - Netherlands looking the more likely to score at the start of this second half and a bit of pinball from Romania's defence causes chaos that they just deal with. One way traffic at the moment.

19:04 CET - We are back underway for the second half between Netherlands and Romania, can the men in yellow find a goal in the second half? Remember to follow every kick live through the link above.

Our data isn't giving them much hope.

Romania - Netherlands win probability Flashscore

18:49 CET - Half-time - The Netherlands really came to life in the second half of the first 45 minutes in Munich against Romania. After Cody Gakpo’s opener, it’s been all them really with Xavi Simons coming close to scoring before the break.

They are dominating the stats accordingly with almost 70 per cent possession and 0.70 xG to 0.16. The Romanians started brightly but they will be happy to head into the sheds to regroup.

The xG story so far in Munich Flashscore

18:19 CET - GOAL! The Netherlands have scored the opening goal through Cody Gakpo, who cut in from the left and blasted a shot past Florin Nita at the near post after some nice build-up from the Dutch. It's a great strike from Gakpo but the Romanians will feel hard done by to have conceded after a positive start.

Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in Munich AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

18:00 CET - The match is underway in Munich! You can follow the action closely with our live audio commentary through the link above. We will provide major updates for you here in the tracker.

Dutch fans before kick-off in the stands Profimedia

16:55 CET - You can see the starting lineups for the clash between Romania and the Netherlands below:

The return of Denzel Dumfries and Xavi Simons to the Dutch lineup signals their attacking intent. Dumfries is back on the right side of defence in place of Lutsharel Geertruida while Simons features in the midfield in place of Joey Veerman, who was taken off after 35 minutes of their last game against Poland.

One other change from coach Ronald Koeman gives Steven Bergwijn his first run-out at the tournament in place of Donyell Malan.

The suspension of Romania left-back Nicusor Bancu means Vasile Mogos gets his first game in Germany.

Coach Edward Iordanescu has restored Dennis Man in a second change from the starting lineup against Slovakia as he replaces Florinel Coman.

Follow the match here.

Starting XIs Flashscore

16:00 CET - Before we head to our first game of the day, which includes the Netherlands, who won EURO 1988 with a team that includes today's manager Ronald Koeman.

Writer Steven Scragg believes this eight-team tournament was the pinnacle of the Euros, and our friends at Tribalfootball.com have spoken to him about it.

Read that right here.

15:00 CET - Welcome to the EURO Tracker for the last day of the round of 16 in Germany. We've had three nights of drama in the knockout stages and we are set for another one. It hasn't always been high-quality football, but it has been engaging.

This evening, the Netherlands take on Romania at 18:00 CET in Munich in the first game. The Dutch have not hit their full stride in Germany and finished their group stage with a loss to Austria. Romania, on the other hand, impressed and surprised as they came out on top of Group E.

Read a tactical preview of that match from our friends at Opta here.

Video preview of Netherlands vs Romania Flashscore

In the late game, Group D winners Austria will take on a Turkey side that entertained but didn't fully convince in the group stage. One thing is for sure, this game sees two of the more proactive sides left in the tournament going head-to-head.

Read a bit more about Ralf Rangnick's rise with Austria here.