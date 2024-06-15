EURO 2024 Tracker: Duah strike gives Switzerland early lead against Hungary

EURO 2024's first full day of action is here with three mouthwatering clashes for us all to enjoy. Don't miss any of the action with Flashscore this Saturday as we bring you all the very best from Germany on day two of the championships.

Follow Hungary vs Switzerland with our live commentary.

15:18 CET - After a closely fought opening 10 minutes, Switzerland have taken the lead against Hungary, with Kwadwo Duah (27) racing onto Michel Aebischer's inch-perfect pass to slot a cool finish beyond Peter Gulacsi.

15:00 CET - Let's go then, the second game of the European Championships is underway in the Cologne sunshine.

14:50 CET - Not long to go now, the players are in the tunnel, who has the edge - find out with our live audio commentary!

14:30 CET - The atmosphere is certainly building in Cologne ahead of the first game of the day with some interesting outfits on display.

Can you spot who this person is supporting?

14:00 CET - An hour to go before the first game of the day and the lineups are in.

The big news for Hungary is that talisman Dominik Szoboszlai has been passed fit for the match, giving his side a huge boost. Both sides are set up in a 3-4-3 system, with Manuel Akanji at the heart of the Swiss defence.

Hungary - Switzerland lineups Flashscore

13:30 CET - Before the football starts at 15:00 CET, let's catch you up with the reaction from the opening game of the tournament.

After a blazing win that saw Germany sweep past Scotland for their biggest win in the Euros.

Ilkay Gundogan said after the game: "We played with a lot of intensity, we played in the right spaces, we took some risks and that is why we scored. We played a really good first half and we were up 3-0."

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson added: "We're so well backed over here, today was hugely disappointing. We have to bounce back quickly because there was lots wrong here and it’s a quick turnaround now. Maybe it's a reminder of how tough this tournament is."

Steve Clarke's thoughts after the game Flashscore

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the EURO 2024 Tracker and what a day we have in store for you. Reigning champions Italy get their campaign underway at 21:00 CET with a potentially tricky match against Albania, whilst Spain also get started with a tough test against the perennial dark horse of Croatia.

But before both of those, we have the final game of Group A's opening round with Hungary and Switzerland facing off in Cologne from 15:00 CET. Remember. we will have full live audio commentary from this game - that gets going at 14:55 CET.

Hungary - Switzerland video preview Flashscore

Both sides will feel that this game could be pivotal for their chances of making the last 16 given Germany's 5-1 hammering of Scotland in Munich last night.

If you missed any of that game, check out our takeaways right here