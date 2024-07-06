EURO 2024 Tracker: England and Switzerland battling it out for a place in the semi-finals

EURO 2024 Tracker: England and Switzerland battling it out for a place in the semi-finals

Updated
Can Southgate and England finally get going?
Can Southgate and England finally get going?
It's the final day of the quarter-finals at EURO 2024, with England taking on Switzerland in Dusseldorf before the Netherlands go up against Turkey in Berlin.

15:18 CET - Want to be in-the-know ahead of our first quarter-final of the day between England and Switzerland?

Well, our friends at Opta have dug into the date to find out what could be the key points in the clash.

Read the full article here.

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the last two quarter-finals of Euro 2024!

The action will begin in three hours, when the clash between England and Switzerland will get underway in Dusseldorf, and after that, the Netherlands and Turkey will do battle in Berlin.

All four nations will be giving their everything to join Spain and France in the tournament's final four. 

England have struggled to make an impact in the tournament, but with talk of Gareth Southgate reverting to a back-three to match up with Switzerland - a formation he has used in previous tournaments.

England - Switzerland video preview
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballFootball TrackerEuro
