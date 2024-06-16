EURO 2024 Tracker: England facing Serbia test after Denmark and Slovenia share spoils

Heavyweights Netherlands and England enter the tournament on Day Three as both Group C and Group D get underway. Follow all the action with Flashscore.

20:09 CET - We go again - our attention now turns to Gelsenkirchen, where one of the favourites for the competition, England, take on a tricky Serbia side from 21:00 CET.

England reached the final three years ago, beaten on penalties by Italy, and they are back with a team that now has more experience in attack but with a defence that still has question marks.

Serbia will have the domineering prescence of Aleksander Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic up top to cause problems in what looks like a mouthwatering clash.

The two sides have not met in a competitive fixture since Serbia became its own independent state, but given the amount of European experience across both sides, they will be familiar to each other.

Check out our thoughts on England right here, before seeing how Serbia are faring ahead of the tournament.

Here are our lineups for the clash - with Trent Alexander-Arnold getting a start in midfield for Gareh Southgate's men.

19:58 CET - The full-time whistle has sounded in Stuttgart, with Slovenia and Denmark having to settle for a point apiece in their Group C opener. Here are the key match stats from the contest.

You can also check out the player ratings, as Christian Eriksen tops the charts with an impressive 8.1 score.

19:38 CET - We're back on level terms! Moments after a rasping drive from Sesko cannons off the post, Slovenia find their equaliser as Erik Janza's long-range effort deflects beyond a helpless Kasper Schmeichel. What a final 10 minutes we have ahead...

19:33 CET - It's been a frustrating evening so far for Slovenia's highly-rated striker Benjamin Sesko, as you can see by his numbers below. Can he turn it around in the final 15 minutes?

19:24 CET - Denmark so close to that all-important second goal. Rasmus Hojlund looked destined to convert from Victor Kristiansen's low delivery, but Jan Oblak spread himself superbly to thwart the Manchester United man.

19:19 CET - With time ticking beyond the hour mark, Denmark remain on the front foot against Slovenia. Surely it's only a matter of time until Matjaž Kek turns to his substitutes' bench.

19:03 CET - Both teams are unchanged after the break and we're back underway for the second half!

18:48 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in Stuttgart, and Christian Eriksen's 17th-minute strike is all that separates the two sides. Can Denmark press home their advantage in the second period or will Slovenia mount a comeback? Stay tuned to find out!

18:37 CET - Armed with the momentum from Eriksen's opening goal, it's all Denmark at the moment as they patiently probe for a second before the break.

18:24 CET - WHAT A MOMENT. In his first European Championship game since suffering a cardiac arrest against Finland in 2021, Christian Eriksen has fired Denmark into an early lead with an expertly taken finish inside the box.

18:15 CET - A cagey opening quarter-hour in Stuttgart, with clear-cut chances at a premium. Denmark have seen plenty of the ball but ultimately struggled to fashion anything of note in the final third.

18:00 CET - The national anthems and final preparations have been completed, and the opening fixture in Group C between Slovenia and Denmark is now underway. Remember, you can follow all the match stats and live player ratings here.

17:48 CET - More unsavoury scenes off the pitch, as German police have reportedly dealt with an incident involving Serbian and Albanian supporters near the centre of Gelsenkirchen. We will keep you updated with any further news.

17:45 CET - But first, some reaction from today's opening game of the day between Poland and the Netherlands, with Wout Weghorst in high spirits after his late match-winning cameo from the bench.

17:35 CET - We're now just 25 minutes away from kick-off in Stuttgart, so let's take a closer look at the starting line-ups. The key point of interest comes from the Danish camp, with Christian Eriksen set to play a European Championship game for the first time since his cardiac arrest against Finland at Euro 2020.

17:00 CET - No rest for any of us as we are now just an hour away from the Group C opener between Slovenia and Denmark.

The Slovenians are back in the tournament for the first time since 2000 and face a tough test in the Danes, who made it all the way to the semi-finals three years ago.

The Slovenians are back in the tournament for the first time since 2000 and face a tough test in the Danes, who made it all the way to the semi-finals three years ago.

16:52 CET - NETHERLANDS BEAT POLAND 2-1 WITH LATE WOUT WEGHORST GOAL.

They did not have it all their own way, and they struggled to find their shooting boots, but ultimately the Netherlands have picked up a valuable win over Poland, who lacked the firepower without Robert Lewandowski, to really trouble their opponents.

Read the full report from Hamburg right here, see if you agree with our player ratings and here are the match stats.

16:46 CET - Robert Lewandowski thumps the bench in frustration as we tick nearer to stoppage time, but Poland still have some fight, Karol Swidersk forcing Bart Verbruggen into his best save of the game - a low dive to his left to keep the score at 2-1. Can the Poles create another chance - five minutes to find out.

16:40 CET - THERE IT IS! A man for those big occassions, Wout Weghorst comes off the bench and makes an almost instant impact, latching onto a pass from Nathan Ake to drill home a huge goal for the Dutch. They lead Poland 2-1 with just five minutes remaining.

16:32 CET - Fifteen minutes to go and given we are yet to see Robert Lewandowski even warm up on the sidelines, it feels Poland's best chance of a positive result will be to remain resolute at the back. They are continuing to do so with Wojciech Szczesny currently on a 7.5 rating for the game, making four saves along the way.

16:22 CET - Close once more are the Dutch in their hunt for a second goal. Substitute Donyell Malen finds full-back Denzel Dumfries and his shot is powerful but lacks the accuracy to trouble the Polish goal, flying across the face of it. Tensions are rising in Hamburg.

16:11 CET - Another big chance for the Netherlands as Cody Gakpo finds Xavi Simons well placed with just the keeper to beat, but the RB Leipzig man lashes his shot wide. Clinical finishing has been the biggest weakness for the Dutch in this game, they should be clear of Poland really.

More changes for Poland

16:01 CET - One change at the break for Poland with Sebastian Szymanski being replaced by Jakub Moder to give them some more stability in the middle of the park. Let's see if that works as we are back underway.

A reminder you can follow our live ratings tool throughout the game to see who is having an impact and who isn't

15:46 CET - We reach the half in Hamburg at 1-1 between Netherlands and Poland, but just before the whistle, another great chance for the Dutch to take the lead. Memphis Depay and his wondrous headband beautifully control a long, raking pass to just fire wide of the far post.

Netherlands' xG at the break is 1.18, whilst the Poles sit at 0.23 - sums up the first half as well as any words would.

15:42 CET - The pair who combined for the Dutch goal - Nathan Ake and Cody Gakpo - are at it again with the latter firing just over the bar from close range. Since that equaliser, the Netherlands have been in full control.

15:29 CET - Well, it's been coming - Netherlands are level! Their constant threat has finally paid off with Cody Gakpo shooting from the edge of the box and wrong-footing Szczesny in the process to find the net. We have played 30 minutes in Hamburg and we have parity once more.

15:22 CET - Netherlands are back on the front foot after going down and really should be level. First Virgil van Dijk forces a good save out of Wojciech Szczesny before Memphis Depay shoots just over from close range - their best chance of the half so far. Still, Poland lead!

15:16 CET - Who needs Robert Lewandowski?! In their first realy foray forward of the game, Adam Buksa rises highest at the near post from a corner to glance a header into the Dutch net and give his side a 1-0 lead. It's against the run of play, but that is tournament football!

15:05 CET - We may be just five minutes into this contest, but already the Dutch are well on top - Cody Gakpo forcing a good save out of Wojciech Szczesny in the early going at his near post.

Thus far, Poland have been hemmed into their own half.

15:00 CET - It's a full house in Hamburg, both teams have sung their anthems and we are underway!

14:18 CET - If you want to get up close and personal with the two sides opening up Sunday's action - we have the perfect thing for you.

Check out the team preview for Netherlands, whilst click here to read about Poland.

13:55 CET - Let's now try to turn our attention to the game itself between the Netherlands and Poland in Group D.

The Dutch have suffered a couple of setbacks on the eve of the tournament with Frenkie de Jong and Teun Koopmeiners both ruled out through injury. However, they have a world class defence, alongside an exciting strike force that could see them mentioned in that 'dark horse' bracket.

For Poland, much of their success in recent years has been put on the shoulders of Robert Lewandowski. The veteran striker has been their talisman for a long time now, and an injury has kept him out of the starting XI for today's game.

Here are the starting lineups.

13:30 CET - Rory Smith, a British journalist, who is in Hamburg, has provided an update to the shooting in Hamburg this afternoon. German police used pepper spray on the attacker before firing a warning shot. Four shots were heard at the scene and the assailant is said to be 'injured'.

13:20 CET - From initial reports, no fans have been injured in the incident in St Pauli, which feels fortunate as the Dutch have really bought the party to what is already considered a party city.

Link Rechts on repeat this afternoon.

13:11 CET - More details coming in about the shooting in Hamburg from our German colleagues at flashscore.de.

According to the police, the man had stormed onto the fan mile armed with a pickaxe and an incendiary device, but he was struck down by officers before he could take action. Several shots fired by the police brought the man to the ground and critically injured him. The crime scene has now been cordoned off and the fans are being diverted.

We should stress that we don't know whether those shots were fatal.

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Day Three of EURO 2024! After a day of sizzling football yesterday, we are expecting more of the same on Sunday with England and Denmark beginning their campaigns later.

But first up, Netherlands take on Poland in Group D in Hamburg.

However, we have worrying news to share with you two hours before kick-off, where German media have reported police have a shot a man just outside of the Hamburg fan zone, who was weilding an axe.

Those are all of the details that we have at the moment with the fan park on the Reeperbahn now closed.

More details to follow.