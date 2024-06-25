EURO 2024 Tracker: England looking to seal top spot in Group C, Denmark facing Serbia

A bumper day of action greets us on the penultimate day of group action at EURO 2024. Group C and Group D will be in the spotlight today as France, the Netherlands and England are all in action. Follow all the action live with us here at Flashscore throughout the day.

Listen to our live audio commentary of England vs Slovenia and Denmark vs Serbia from 20:55 CET.

20:25 CET - Moving on from the drama of Group D, it's now time for the final two games in Group C as England look to secure top spot against Slovenia, while Denmark and Serbia battle it out for a place in the knockout rounds.

Here's the team line-ups for England vs Slovenia, with Conor Gallagher replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

England vs Slovenia team line-ups Flashscore

And here are the line-ups for the high-stakes clash between Denmark and Serbia.

Denmark vs Serbia team line-ups Flashscore

20:12 CET - Here's how Group D finishes. What an achievement for Austria!

Final Group D standings Flashscore

19:59 CET - And breathe! Austria have sealed a thrilling 3-2 victory against the Netherlands to top Group D, while France are forced to settle for second place after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Poland.

Netherlands vs Austria full-time stats Opta by Stats Perform

France vs Austria full-time stats Opta by Stats Perform

19:50 CET - We're into stoppage time. As it stands Austria are remarkably top of Group D, while France are a point ahead of Netherlands in second. Is there more drama on the cards?

19:41 CET - Austria are back in front just five minutes later, as Marcel Sabitzer rifles a fine finish beyond Bart Verbruggen into the roof of the net. Can they hold on this time?

Netherlands vs Austria xG Flashscore

19:37 CET - What a couple of minutes! Memphis Depay draws Netherlands level for a second time with a superb finish from Wout Weghorst's knock down, while Robert Lewandowski equalises against France from the penalty spot.

Depay goal sequence AFP, Opta by Stats Perform

19:32 CET - We're approaching the final 15 minutes in both games. Can Netherlands and Poland find a late response or will Austria and France hold firm to secure Group D's top two spots?

19:20 CET - Austria are back in front against the Netherlands, with Romano Schmid heading home in the box after excellent work from Florian Grillitsch. Ralf Rangnick's side are set to finish second in Group D as things stand.

Schmid goal sequence AFP, Opta by Stats Perform

19:17 CET - France have finally taken the lead against Poland, and it's that man Kylian Mbappe who fires home from the penalty spot for his first-ever goal at the European Championship.

19:05 CET - Wow! What a start to the second half for Netherlands. Substitute Xavi Simons tees up Cody Gakpo, who cuts inside his marker to curl a sublime strike into the far corner. Parity restored in Berlin.

Gakpo goal sequence AFP, Opta by Stats Perform

19:04 CET - We're back underway in Dortmund and Berlin. Can France find a breakthrough against Poland and can Netherlands mount a comeback?

18:52 CET - The half-time whistle has sounded in both games as Austria lead Netherlands through that unfortunate Donyell Malen own goal.

Netherlands vs Austria half-time stats Opta by Stats Perform

Meanwhile, France have been kept relatively quiet in their final group game against Poland. Can Kylian Mbappe score his first European Championship goal in the second half?

France vs Poland half-time stats Opta by Stats Perform

18:40 CET - Ronald Koeman has made an early change, withdrawing the ineffectual Joey Veerman after just 35 minutes. Austria nearly double their lead moments later, as Marko Arnautovic fluffs his lines with a gilt-edged chance inside the six-yard box.

Veerman pass map Flashscore, AFP

18:30 CET - Here's how the expected goals (xG) looks after 30 minutes between France and Poland.

Keep track of all the match stats here.

France vs Poland xG Flashscore

18:26 CET - A huge opportunity for Donyell Malen to make amends for his earlier mistake, but the Dortmund forward scuffs a close-range effort inches wide of the far post. The Netherlands look to be improving...

18:22 CET - France and Poland remain level after a competitive opening 20 minutes in Dortmund. Meanwhile, Austria are firmly in control against Netherlands, building on that early opener.

Netherlands vs Austria win probability Flashscore

18:08 CET - What a start for Austria in Berlin! Alexander Prass' dangerous cross is diverted into his own net by Donyell Malen. Ralf Rangnick's men are currently top of Group D as it stands.

18:00 CET - All four anthems have sounded and we're now underway in both matches.

17:30 CET - We're just 30 minutes away from kick-off and French fans are certainly happy to see their talismanic forward, Kylian Mbappe, back in the team after suffering a broken nose earlier in the tournament. Some are even sporting their own masks!

17:05 CET - The team news is in for Group D's final round of matches!

Starting in Dortmund where France face Poland, the major news is that Kylian Mbappe is fit to start.

Didier Deschamps also brings in Bradley Barcola for his first start of the tournament, while Poland have Robert Lewandowski back.

Team line-ups Flashscore

In Group D's other game - a fascinating high-stakes clash between Netherlands and Ralf Rangnick's impressive Austria side - both managers have made plenty of changes.

Donyell Malen is one of three new faces in the Dutch starting line-up, replacing Xavi Simons, while Patrick Wimmer and Romano Schmid are among five players to return to the team for Austria.

Team line-ups Flashscore

16:30 CET - The Netherlands supporters are once again in full force this afternoon as they get ready for a crunch match against Austria in Berlin!

16:20 CET - Here are the permutations for each of the four sides in Group D this evening:

Netherlands - Already qualified for last-16. Need to match or better France's result to top the group.

France - Already qualified for last-16. Need to better Netherlands' result to top the group.

Austria - A win would secure a top-two spot and a place in the knockout stages. Can still qualify as one of the best third-placed sides with a draw or defeat.

Poland - Already eliminated from the tournament, irrespective of their result.

Current Group D standings Flashscore

15:30 CET - Hello and welcome to another pivotal day of action at EURO 2024. With qualification spots still up for grabs in both groups, it will be another intriguing set of matches for us to get our teeth into.

France, though, will have it slightly easier, as after last night's results, they know that they have already qualfiied for the last 16. They face the already eliminated Poland, giving us a first defacto dead rubber of the tournament.

France - Poland video preview Flashscore

The other game in Group D at 18:00 CET sees the Netherlands face Austria. Both teams can finish anywhere from third to first in the group, but it is Austria who need points if they are to avoid a wait for third place.