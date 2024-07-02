EURO 2024 Tracker: Final last-16 matches loom as tournament whittles down to eight

Munich is a sea of yellow and orange ahead of Romania's clash with the Dutch

Tonight, the round of 16 comes to an end at EURO 2024 and we will thus know the full quarter-final picture by the end of the evening. The Netherlands will be taking on Romania for one berth while Austria and Turkey will do battle for the other.

16:55 CET - You can see the teamsheets for the clash between Romania and the Netherlands below:

The return of Denzel Dumfries and Xavi Simons to the Dutch lineup signals their attacking intent. Dumfries is back on the right side of defence in place of Lutsharel Geertruida while Simons features in the midfield in place of Joey Veerman, who was taken off after 35 minutes of their last game against Poland.

One other change from coach Ronald Koeman gives Steven Bergwijn his first run-out at the tournament in place of Donyell Malan.

The suspension of Romania left-back Nicusor Bancu means Vasile Mogos gets his first game in Germany.

Coach Edward Iordanescu has restored Dennis Man in a second change from the starting lineup against Slovakia as he replaces Florinel Coman.

16:00 CET - Before we head to our first game of the day, which includes the Netherlands, who won EURO 1988 with a team that includes today's manager Ronald Koeman.

Writer Steven Scragg believes this eight-team tournament was the pinnacle of the Euros, and our friends at Tribalfootball.com have spoken to him about it.

15:00 CET - Welcome to the EURO Tracker for the last day of the round of 16 in Germany. We've had three nights of drama in the knockout stages and we are set for another one. It hasn't always been high-quality football, but it has been engaging.

This evening, the Netherlands take on Romania at 18:00 CET in Munich in the first game. The Dutch have not hit their full stride in Germany and finished their group stage with a loss to Austria. Romania, on the other hand, impressed and surprised as they came out on top of Group E.

Read a tactical preview of that match from our friends at Opta

Video preview of Netherlands vs Romania Flashscore

In the late game, Group D winners Austria will take on a Turkey side that entertained but didn't fully convince in the group stage. One thing is for sure, this game sees two of the more proactive sides left in the tournament going head-to-head.

Read a bit more about Ralf Rangnick's rise with Austria