EURO 2024 Tracker: France facing Portugal in box office EURO 2024 quarter-final

The quarter-finals of EURO 2024 are set to begin today after a two-day break with two blockbuster contests, as some of the world's best players look to put on a show in Germany.

21:00 CET - And we are underway for the second match of the day!

20:50 CET - Our attention swiftly moves to the second quarter-final which kicks off in 10 minutes. It is Mbappe vs Ronaldo, Portugal vs France and it is nothing short of fascinating. After the drama of the last quarter-final, are we going to be in for more this evening? I for one hope so!

Fasten your seatbelts, this should be box office (0-0 it is then).

20:45 CET - Amongst all the drama Daniel Carvajal received a second yellow card and will be suspended for the semi-final! It's a big blow for Spain who are already missing Pedri through injury.

20:40 CET - Just when you thought this dramatic match was heading to penalties, Mikel Merino directs a perfect header into the bottom corner after an astonishing leap and hosts Germany are out!

Match stats Flashscore

Spain progress to the semi-finals in truly incredible fashion.

20:28 CET - Joshua Kimmich whips a perfect cross for Niclas Fullkrug but the striker's header is well saved.

20:22 CET - Meanwhile, the lineups are in for the match between France and Portugal! Check out the teams below.

France vs Portugal match lineups Flashscore

20:20 CET - Wirtz has another chance to help Germany win this tie but he delays the pass and doesn't release Musiala who would have had a one on one situtation.

20:14 CET - The best chance in the first half of extra time came to the man who kept the tie alive - Florian Wirtz. But this time the Bayer Leverkusen creator couldn't find the bottom corner with his effort.

Match stats Flashscore

20:05 CET - Extra time is underway; it is all Germany so far. Will Spain rue subbing off their attacking stars? The gamble certainly didn't pay off in normal time.

19:55 CET - Well that's it, the match is heading into extra time after Wirtz's late intervention. Surely all the momentum is with Germany now?

19:50 CET - Germany have done it! Florian Wirtz rifles home to make it 1-1 in the 89th minute. What a dramatic finish.

19:42 CET - Another great chance for Germany as Kai Havertz attempts to lob Unai Simon but the Arsenal man's strike drifts narrowly over the bar.

19:38 CET - Inches away from an equaliser! Niclas Fullkrug has made a huge impact since his introduction and the striker directs a close-range effort agonisingly against the post.

19:35 CET - The clock has ticked into the final 15 minutes. Can Germany find a late leveller and keep their hopes alive?

19:22 CET - An update on Pedri's injury, with the midfielder set to miss the rest of the tournament if Spain progress.

19:12 CET - Spain have the lead and it's substitute Dani Olmo who finds the net, finishing clinically from Lamine Yamal's cut-back.

Dani Olmo goal sequence AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

19:05 CET - Nacho Fernandez is on for Spain in place of Robin Le Normand, while Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich have come on for Germany, replacing Leroy Sane and Emre Can.

19:03 CET - Both sets of players are back on the pitch and we're underway once again. Can either side up the ante in the early stages of the second half?

Win probability Flashscore

18:50 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in Stuttgart and the score remains level after a cagey opening period. Check out the match stats below.

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

18:30 CET - It's been a competitive opening half-hour, although clear-cut chances have come at a premium, with Kai Havertz seeing a close-range header comfortably saved by Unai Simon.

18:10 CET - Spain have been forced into an early change, with key midfielder Pedri limping off after a hefty challenge from Toni Kroos. Dani Olmo is the man to come on for Luis de la Fuente's side.

18:00 CET - The anthems have sounded, the players are ready and the first quarter-final of Euro 2024 is now underway.

17:40 CET - We're just 20 minutes away from kick-off in Stuttgart!

Manuel Neuer is once again in the Germany goal, making his 39th appearance at a major tournament. Can he keep a clean sheet for the hosts against a free-scoring Spanish side?

16:55 CET - Here we go then, we have our first team news of the day with Germany and Spain getting set for what could be a game for the ages from 18:00 CET.

Here are the lineups for the two teams and interestingly, Emre Can starts for the hosts, in what could see them play slightly more conservatively. He comes in for Robert Andrich, whilst Jonathan Tah, who was suspended for the round of 16 game against Denmark, comes back in with Nico Schlotterbeck takes his place on the bench.

For Spain, unsurprisingly, they are unchanged from their 4-1 victory over Georgia on Sunday.

Match lineups Flashscore

15:12 CET - Back to matters on the pitch, and over the next two days, we have four mouthwatering quarter-finals at EURO 2024. Here at Flashscore, we have enlisted the help of EURO 2020 champion Federico Bernardeschi (30) to share his thoughts ahead of the four matches.

Read what the Italian had to say right here.

15:06 CET - Before we concentrate on tonight's games, we bring you news of a two-game back for Turkey's Merih Demiral (26), after a 'wolf' celebration he did during his country's win over Austria earlier this week.

The gesture has been linked to a far-right group in Turkey, whilst others have linked it to a Turkic symbol dating back centuries.

The UEFA decision has caused controversy in Germany and back home with Turkey President Erdogan getting involved too.

Read the full story now.

Turkey's Merih Demiral Reuters

15:00 CET - The quarter-finals get underway today, and up first are the hosts Germany, who take on the team of the tournament so far, Spain. Both teams have played some fine football, with many seeing this contest as an early final.

The Germans have been led by the supremely talent and EURO joint top scorer Jamal Musiala, while Spain have played some electric football with their two flying young wingers, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Spain vs Germany preview Flashscore

In the second quarter-final, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo go head to head, as France take on Portugal. Neither side have convinced so far, with goalscoring woes for both of them.

Portugal haven't scored in their last two games, while France have only scored three times - once from the penalty spot and two own goals.