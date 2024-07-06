EURO 2024 Tracker: Gakpo and De Vrij give Dutch lead against Turkey

It's the final day of the quarter-finals at EURO 2024, with England taking on Switzerland in Dusseldorf before the Netherlands go up against Turkey in Berlin.

22:34 CET - TURNAROUND! The Netherlands are in front. Denzel Dumfries puts a teasing ball across the box and Cody Gakpo, whilst being fouled, manages to get enough on his shot to give his side the lead. The Oranje are dancing in Berlin!

Cody Gakpo now has four goals in the tournament Profimedia

22:28 CET - Netherlands are LEVEL! A set-piece of their own finds an unmarked Stefan de Vrij, who makes no mistake with a bullet header and have parity in Berlin with 20 minutes to play.

22:24 CET - From every set-piece, Turkey are a threat, they cause chaos from a free-kick that the Dutch barely keep out. There last three goals in the tournament have all been from set plays, and you feel it may not be their last.

22:14 CET - OFF THE POST! A fierce free-kick from Arda Guler strikes Bart Verbruggen's upright with the keeper at full stretch. A let-off for the Dutch as the game continues to open up.

Here is the current xG for the game.

Netherlands - Turkey current xG Flashscore

22:09 CET - Wout Weghorst already showing his worth as heads a ball back across the box that is just out of the reach of a sliding Memphis Depay. Replays show the forward was offside, but it gives a clue to the Turkish about how threatening he could be.

22:02 CET - Back underway in Berlin where the Netherlands have made a change: Wout Weghorst coming on for Steven Bergwijn.

Will that provide the Dutch with a spark?

21:47 CET - That's half-time between the Netherlands and Turkey, with the underdogs ahead 1-0. A fiesty first half, where Turkey have defended like lions, whilst striking forward well on the counter.

Here are the match stats.

Netherlands - Turkey match stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:35 CET - GOAL! Samet Akaydin gives Turkey the lead!

The defender, in for the suspended Merih Demiral, has kept up the goalscoring spirt of their backline, piling in at the backpost to head in a cross. It's his first goal for the national team and what an important one it is.

Samet Akaydin's goal sequence AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

21:30 CET - Turkey now really building up a head of steam with their quick play, getting in behind the Dutch defence - still yet to trouble Bart Verbruggen, but they look most likely to score at the moment.

Netherlands - Turkey xG Flashscore

21:22 CET - Midway through the first half and Turkey are building their way into the contest with some direct play. They are underdogs for the game, remember, with our data giving them a pretty slim chance of making the semi-finals.

Netherlands - Turkey win probability Flashscore

21:12 CET - We are already more than 10 minutes into this one and the Dutch have certainly started the brighter with half-chances for Memphis Depay and Cody Gakpo, neither able to test Mert Gunok.

Here's how games between the two sides have gone in the past - not sure we will be seeing a repeat of the last result tonight.

Netherlands -Turkey head-to-heads Flashscore

21:00 CET - Anthems sung, a full house in Berlin, we are underway with our final last eight clash between Turkey and the Netherlands. Who will face England on Wednesday in the semi-finals?

20:45 CET - No time to dwell on that dramatic shootout as the Netherlands against Turkey in the final quarter-final is just moments away.

Here are the lineups for the encounter.

Netherlands - Turkey lineups Flashscore

20:40 CET - ENGLAND BEAT SWITZERLAND 5-4 ON PENALTIES!

After Manuel Akanji sees the first Swiss spot-kick saved, England score all of theirs to go through to the semi-finals of the Euros.

Read the report from the game now.

20:28 CET - That's it we are going to penalties... Follow all the kicks with the link above.

20:26 CET - Two more half chances for the Swiss, but England just about evade danger. We are into the final minute of the game...

20:22 CET - Five minutes left in the 120 and penalties feel almost inevitable now. Can either side create a chance to win it? Xherdan Shaqiri tries his luck from a corner and hits the post! Jordan Pickford's blushes spared.

20:15 CET - A change for either side three minutes into the second half. Breel Embolo is off Xherdan Shaqiri and Harry Kane has been replaced by Ivan Toney.

20:09 CET - Half time in extra time - it's still level at one apiece.

20:05 CET - England get forward through Bukayo Saka, and he finds Jude Bellingham. After a blocked shot in the area, he manages to get one away on his left foot, but it doesn't have enough power to trouble Yan Sommer.

Nearing the half in extra time and still nothing really doing for either side.

19:59 CET - A few minutes into extra time and it's as cagey as ever. England's Phil Foden has taken a knock but looks ok to continue. One goal, you feel, could be enough for either side. Declan Rice tries his luck from range but Yan Sommer is equal to it.

19:51 CET - To extra time we go. Switzerland missed a chance right at the end and the sides will therefore play another 30 minutes to see if either can decide this without the need for a penalty shootout.

The match stats StatsPerform

19:38 CET - GOAL! An instant response from England! Bukayo Saka has levelled things up with a lovely left-footed strike from just outside the box!

Saka scored an excellent goal StatsPerform, Profimedia

19:32 CET - GOAL! With 15 minutes to go, Breel Embolo has bundled in a cross from close range to give Switzerland the lead against England!

19:27 CET - Few would have expected this to be an open, free-flowing match, but they still would have imagined the xG totals being higher than this with 20 minutes to go...

The xG plot Flashscore

19:23 CET - For the first time tonight, Switzerland are beginning to control proceedings, putting some real pressure on Gareth Southgate's side. We're still waiting for our first major chance of the match though.

19:02 CET - The second half is underway! Can either side break the deadlock before the end of 90 minutes?

18:46 CET - Well, it's fair to say that first half won't live long in the memory, with both sides creating precious little going forward. England perhaps edged it, but didn't trouble their opponents a huge amount.

The first-half stats StatsPerform

18:33 CET - England are beginning to control the game, but Switzerland are posing just as big a threat in the final third. Which way this one goes is anyone's guess.

England are slight favourites right now Flashscore

18:20 CET - England haven't set up as expected, with Trippier on the left and Saka on the right. Out of possession it's a back five, but on the ball it's more a 4-2-3-1 with Bellingham and Saka either side of Foden.

England's average positions in the opening stages AFP, StatsPerform

18:15 CET - It's been an even start to the match with both sides applying some pressure but neither creating a clear-cut chance as of yet.

18:00 CET - The third quarter-final of Euro 2024 is underway! Who will become the tournament's third semi-finalist?

17:35 CET - The first game of the day will be played in Dusseldorf. Neither side have played at this stadium during the tournament so far, but it looks more than ready for the spectacle.

England have been dominant in their past meetings, can Switzerland turn that around today?

England - Switzerland head-to-heads Flashscore

17:13 CET - Tonight is also Gareth Southgate's 100th match in charge of England.

Whatever you think of him, it's a brilliant achievement, can it make it 102 games before the end of the tournament?

17:00 CET - The news we have been waiting for - here are the lineups ahead of our first quarter-final between England and Switzerland.

Gareth Southgate, as expected, has made changes, with Ezri Konsa coming into what we presume will be a back three in place of the suspended Marc Guehi.

For Switzerland, they have remained unchanged from their fantastic victory over Italy in the last 16. It looks like the two teams will both be shaping up in a 3-4-3 formation.

England - Switzerland lineups Flashscore

15:18 CET - Want to be in-the-know ahead of our first quarter-final of the day between England and Switzerland?

Well, our friends at Opta have dug into the date to find out what could be the key points in the clash.

Read the full article here.

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the last two quarter-finals of Euro 2024!

The action will begin in three hours, when the clash between England and Switzerland will get underway in Dusseldorf, and after that, the Netherlands and Turkey will do battle in Berlin.

All four nations will be giving their everything to join Spain and France in the tournament's final four.

England have struggled to make an impact in the tournament, but with talk of Gareth Southgate reverting to a back-three to match up with Switzerland - a formation he has used in previous tournaments.