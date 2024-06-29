EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany face Denmark in last 16 tie, Switzerland knock out Italy

Germany's fans make their way to the stadium in Dortmund

The group stage is over and it's now time for the knockout stage at EURO 2024 to begin. Follow the first two games with Flashscore as Germany and Italy are both in action.

20:31 CET - After a demoralising defeat for the reigning champions Italy against Switzerland, their coach Luciano Spalletti has had his say on the defeat.

"That goal at the start of the second half cut our legs, we weren't very incisive," said Italian coach Spalletti after the game.

"What made the difference is the pace, we had a pace that was too inferior to them in the first half. Even in the individual players there was a different pace."

19:58 CET - No time to dwell on that fantastic display from the Swiss as we have the lineups in for Germany's clash with Denmark in Dortmund.

Germany - Denmark lineups Flashscore

19:53 CET - It's all over - Switzerland have knocked out Italy in Berlin with a superb performance across the board. Two strikes either side of half-time saw them into the last eight, whilst their opponents were toothless throughout the game.

Italy - Switzerland match stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:50 CET - We will have just two minutes of added time, Italy are going home.

19:47 CET - The Swiss fans are bouncing in the stands, they know their team are close to a massive victory. Italy still unable to create anything and time is running out.

19:40 CET - Only 10 minutes to go in the 90 for Italy to pull off a comeback, Switzerland remain resolute at the back as their opponents look for an opening.

19:34 CET - OFF THE POST! The best chance of the game for Italy falls to Gianluca Scamacca. Just a few yards out, he pokes a shot towards goal only to see it rebound off the post. Replays show he may have been offside, so it may not have counted anyway, but some hope there for the men in blue.

19:30 CET - Corner for Italy as they look for any way back into this game - it comes to nothing like most of their forays forward today.

The win percentage is not looking good for them either.

Switzerland - Italy win percentage Flashscore

19:25 CET - Second change for Italy, with Mateo Retegui coming on for Nicolo Barella.

19:22 CET - Switzerland are now consolidating their two-goal cushion by sitting back, allowing Italy time on the ball for the first time in this game. Still, they are unable to create anything, and they need to start soon. So far, only three shots from the Azzurri and none on target.

19:06 CET - IT'S TWO! Just 30 seconds into the second half, Switzerland strike again and it's a beauty! Ruben Vargas takes aim from the edge of the box and curls one into the top corner.

Italy have a mountain to climb now.

Ruben Vargas' goal sequence AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

19:05 CET - The second half is underway and Italy need a big performance to change their fortunes in this tie.

They will make a substitution at the break with Mattia Zaccagni - the man who got them here with his last-minute goal against Croatia - is on for Stephan El Shaarawy.

Our probability graphic shows that they will be facing an uphil battle to topple Switzerland.

Switzerland - Italy half-time win probability Flashscore

18:50 CET - It's half time in Berlin and Switzerland lead 1-0 against Italy thanks to that Remo Freuler effort in the 37th minute. They have been the better side throughout the game so far as our xG chart shows.

Switzerland - Italy first half xG Flashscore

Our match stats also show a similar story. Italy made six changes going into the game, but nothing seems to be working for them so far with the Swiss able to press high and suffocate any movement from the Italians. Will they make adjustments at the break?

First half match stats Opta by StatsPerform

18:46 CET - CLOSE! From a free-kick, Fabian Rieder nearly catches out Italy with a vicious strike to the near post, only to Donnarumma fly across and just keep it out. Switzerland ending the half on a high.

18:38 CET - GOAL!! Switzerland take the lead through Remo Freuler! The midfielder is picked out magnificently by Ruben Vargas and he makes no mistake, tucking his close-range shot away to give his side a 1-0 advantage - no more than they deserve.

Switzerland's opening goal AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

18:25 CET - Chance... saved! Breel Embolo goes clean through for Switzerland and looks like he will apply the finish only for Gianluigi Donnarumma to come up with a fantastic save to keep the score at 0-0.

Switzerland vs Italy win probability Flashscore

18:17 CET - It is 30 degrees in Berlin for this tie, and it looks like that may impact the game, with players already taking water breaks. Corner for Italy, but they can't do anything with it.

18:10 CET - Early concern for Italy, who have Nicolo Barella after he got a knee into the back of his leg in a challenge. He limps off the pitch, but he's fine to continue.

18:06 CET - So far, so Switzerland. They have started strongly against Italy, keeping the ball well and probing for opportunities. No chances yet, but a good start from the Swiss.

18:01 CET - And we are underway in Berlin, who will be the first team into the last eight - Italy or Switzerland?

17:00 CET - Here we go then, it's time for business and it all begins at 18:00 CET as Italy and Switzerland do battle.

Here are the lineups for the contest.

Switzerland - Italy lineups Flashscore

Italy manager Luciano Spalletti has made six changes for the last 16 tie with Switzerland on Saturday from the side which drew with Croatia in their final group game, with the Swiss making just one enforced switch.

Gianluca Mancini comes in at the back for Italy's suspended Riccardo Calafiori, his first appearance of the tournament. Federico Chiesa and Gianluca Scamacca return after both were dropped for the last game.

Nicolo Fagioli, Bryan Cristante and Stephan El Shaarawy all make their first starts of EURO 2024 as Spalletti looks to shake things up, dropping Jorginho, who started all three group games. Federico Dimarco is also on the bench after injury problems.

Swiss coach Murat Yakin has made only one change, with Ruben Vargas, who started the first two games, back in the side which is missing the suspended Silvan Widmer from the team that started the final group game with Germany.

16:10 CET - Tournament underdogs Georgia continue their fairytale run at Euro 2024 tomorrow evening against Spain in the last-16.

Former Georgian international Levan Kenia, who made 29 caps for his country between 2007 and 2016, caught up with Flashscore expert Jan Moravek to discuss all things Georgian football and the influence of star player Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

15:00 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's EURO 2024 Tracker as we get set for the knockout stages. For the next four days, we have two games a day with drama expected.

At 18:00 CET, we start with the runners-up of Group A, Switzerland, taking on Italy, who made their way into last 16 with a last-minute winner against Croatia.

Switzerland - Italy video preview Flashscore

Afterwards, at 21:00 CET, hosts Germany face Denmark as they look for success on their home patch. Antonio Rudiger will be back for the Germans despite suffering an injury in their last group game.