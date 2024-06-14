EURO 2024 Tracker: Germany kick off tournament by hosting Scotland in Munich

It's finally here! After weeks of anticipation, Euro 2024 kicks off this evening in Munich with a clash between hosts Germany and Scotland in Group A. Flashscore's EURO 2024 Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the major in-game action and breaking news from the tournament.

20:05 CET - The team sheets are in! Take a look at who is starting the Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland below and follow the action with us from 21:00 CET.

Starting lineups Flashscore

19:50 CET - Can Scotland spring a huge surprise this evening? We'll find out soon!

One famous Scot, Sir Alex Ferguson, offered some encouraging words for the Tartan Army ahead of the opening match with Germany.

18:30 CET - The 2024 European Championship gets underway in less than three hours when Germany host Scotland in Munich!

You will be able to follow the action live on Flashscore via live audio commentary here and we will be providing major updates from the match in this live blog.

Get primed for the opening match by reading our team previews for both sides in the links below:

Germany Preview

Scotland Preview