EURO 2024 Tracker: Group C games goalless, England and Slovenia going through automatically

A bumper day of action greets us on the penultimate day of group action at EURO 2024. Group C and Group D will be in the spotlight today as France, the Netherlands and England are all in action. Follow all the action live with us here at Flashscore throughout the day.

Listen to our live audio commentary of England vs Slovenia and Denmark vs Serbia from 20:55 CET.

22:49 CET - England finally find room, and Cole Palmer gets a shot away, but it's straight at the keeper. He should have done better. Serbia, desperate for a goal, are flooding men forward. Sergej Milonkevic-Savic has a shot saved.

22:47 CET - Five minutes to be added on between Denmark and Serbia, four between England and Slovenia...

22:44 CET - Serbia need to win to progress, but they are clearing the ball away off their goal-line to keep Denmark out. Nearling the end of the 90...

22:38 CET - With 10 minutes to go, we still await our first goal in either game, who will be our saviour? One goal is all it takes, as Dua Lipa once said, to change the group. Aleksander Mitrovic is at least providing some entertainment with his version of the 'dark arts' and it has earned him a booking for simulation.

22:30 CET - Denmark have claims for a penalty waved away by the referee after what looked like a slight push on Morten Hjulmand - nothing doing though.

22:28 CET - Both games continue to meander on, an England fan has been pictured asleep whilst the Serbia fans are roaring there team on with gusto.

Takes all sorts, football.

22:20 CET - Over the hour mark in both games and England have certainly used the left flank more tonight as they seek a goal. According to our ratings, Kieran Trippier is the highest rated player of that match with a 7.9 as things stand.

England's attacking intent AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

Still though, we search on and on for a goal, and as we look, we find Germany have scored more goals on their own so far this tournament than Group C - talk about a 'Group of Death'.

22:12 CET - Serbia have the ball in the net this time against Denmark, but it is ruled out for offside - an easy decision for VAR and we remain goalless. As things stand, England will top the group with five points, whilst Denmark will go through based on coefficient in second due to qualifying results as they and Slovenia both have the same points, goal difference, goals scored and yellow cards.

22:07 CET - Although nothing clear-cut in either game, the tempo has certainly picked up with England now encamped in Slovenia's half. Phil Foden lets fly from range, but it is harmless.

22:03 CET - Just 45 minutes to go in Group C, and after the first half, that feels more like a blessing right now. Will we see more action in the second period? Serbia are one of the sides to roll the dice, Dusan Tadic and Luka Jovic both coming on, whilst Kobbie Mainoo is on for England in place of Conor Gallagher.

England - Slovenia xG Flashscore

21:49 CET - Even for the purists that was a tough watch as both games go into the interval goalless.

England went closest through Harry Kane, but Slovenia looked the more fluid of the two sides. Meanwhile Denmark and Serbia slugged it out without causing much troubles, Jonas Wind should have done better when well placed late on in the first half.

Here are the first half stats for England vs Slovenia...

First half stats Opta by StatsPerform

And here they are for the game in Munich between Denmark and Serbia.

First half stats Opta by StatsPerform

21:39 CET - A chance for Denmark as Jonas Wind finds some space at the edge of the box only to lean back and fire his shot over the bar. It's slim pickings for chances in either game so far. Then, out of nothing, Kieran Trippier whips in a teasing cross, which Harry Kane is oh so close to turning in. That is the closest any side has come to breaking the two deadlocks.

21:27 CET - To say we have been light of entertainment so far is a little bit of an understatement - across both games there has been a combined xG of 0.44. Honestly, that feels generous.

21:24 CET - It's Denmark's turn to put the ball in the net, but that has also been chalked off. Christian Eriksen's corner goes out of play before being bundled in and there is a foul on the keeper too. That really didn't have much going for it. But, there is something else to get excited about in Munich tonight...

21:21 CET - England show some fluidity down the left that sees Phil Foden free. He squares it to Bukayo Saka who applies the finish, but the flag is up. Despite the disallowed goal, England will take some encouragement from that.

21:18 CET - Almost simultaneously, Denmark and Slovenia both produce dangerous crosses that threaten to cause havoc, but both Serbia and England respectively, just about deal with them. As we said, it's cagey. Kieran Trippier picks up a yellow for a late tackle, he will have to watch his step for the rest of the encounter in Cologne.

21:12 CET - Sasa Lukic has the first opening in anger against Denmark for Serbia, but his pass is overhit and goes out for a goal kick. It feels tense in both games after the opening 10 minutes.

21:05 CET - No doubt there are some nerves in both stadiums and England are the first to show it, giving the ball away cheaply in their own half twice in the opening five minutes. Slovenia cannot capitalise, but it's a warning sign for the group leaders.

21:00 CET - Teams out, anthems sung, crowd ready, let's get down to business in Group C. Remember you can listen to every kick of the game by clicking on the links above.

Here's how the group looks as we kick-off in Munich and Cologne.

Group C standings Flashscore

20:45 CET - Just 15 minutes to go until we see how Group C will finish tonight. Will it be England topping the group?

20:37 CET - There have already been a lot of records broken in this tournament, and there is another tonight as Christian Eriksen will set a record for most appearances for Denmark in the Euro 2024 Group C match with Serbia, with the midfielder playing his 133rd international game.

And another little bit of history after Poland's earlier 1-1 draw with France as with that no country will leave EURO 2024 with zero points. It is the first time that has happened at the Euros since 1992.

Eriksen will have one more cap than defender Simon Kjaer who is on the bench and would tie for the record again if he comes on.

20:34 CET - Here is some reaction to the Netherlands' loss to Austria, which saw them finish third in Group D.

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk said after the game: "We started the match weakly, in possession of the ball and in our duels. Then you are behind the game. We lacked energy. We talked about it at halftime.

"This is incomprehensible, at a finals tournament. I have no explanation for this at the moment. We all have to do a lot more for this is bad. If we want to achieve something at this European Championship, something has to change very quickly. We are all responsible for this."

20:25 CET - Moving on from the drama of Group D, it's now time for the final two games in Group C as England look to secure top spot against Slovenia, while Denmark and Serbia battle it out for a place in the knockout rounds.

Here's the team line-ups for England vs Slovenia, with Conor Gallagher replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold in midfield.

England vs Slovenia team line-ups Flashscore

And here are the line-ups for the high-stakes clash between Denmark and Serbia.

Denmark vs Serbia team line-ups Flashscore

20:12 CET - Here's how Group D finishes. What an achievement for Austria!

Final Group D standings Flashscore

19:59 CET - And breathe! Austria have sealed a thrilling 3-2 victory against the Netherlands to top Group D, while France are forced to settle for second place after a frustrating 1-1 draw against Poland.

Netherlands vs Austria full-time stats Opta by Stats Perform

France vs Austria full-time stats Opta by Stats Perform

19:50 CET - We're into stoppage time. As it stands Austria are remarkably top of Group D, while France are a point ahead of Netherlands in second. Is there more drama on the cards?

19:41 CET - Austria are back in front just five minutes later, as Marcel Sabitzer rifles a fine finish beyond Bart Verbruggen into the roof of the net. Can they hold on this time?

Netherlands vs Austria xG Flashscore

19:37 CET - What a couple of minutes! Memphis Depay draws Netherlands level for a second time with a superb finish from Wout Weghorst's knock down, while Robert Lewandowski equalises against France from the penalty spot.

Depay goal sequence AFP, Opta by Stats Perform

19:32 CET - We're approaching the final 15 minutes in both games. Can Netherlands and Poland find a late response or will Austria and France hold firm to secure Group D's top two spots?

19:20 CET - Austria are back in front against the Netherlands, with Romano Schmid heading home in the box after excellent work from Florian Grillitsch. Ralf Rangnick's side are set to finish second in Group D as things stand.

Schmid goal sequence AFP, Opta by Stats Perform

19:17 CET - France have finally taken the lead against Poland, and it's that man Kylian Mbappe who fires home from the penalty spot for his first-ever goal at the European Championship.

19:05 CET - Wow! What a start to the second half for Netherlands. Substitute Xavi Simons tees up Cody Gakpo, who cuts inside his marker to curl a sublime strike into the far corner. Parity restored in Berlin.

Gakpo goal sequence AFP, Opta by Stats Perform

19:04 CET - We're back underway in Dortmund and Berlin. Can France find a breakthrough against Poland and can Netherlands mount a comeback?

18:52 CET - The half-time whistle has sounded in both games as Austria lead Netherlands through that unfortunate Donyell Malen own goal.

Netherlands vs Austria half-time stats Opta by Stats Perform

Meanwhile, France have been kept relatively quiet in their final group game against Poland. Can Kylian Mbappe score his first European Championship goal in the second half?

France vs Poland half-time stats Opta by Stats Perform

18:40 CET - Ronald Koeman has made an early change, withdrawing the ineffectual Joey Veerman after just 35 minutes. Austria nearly double their lead moments later, as Marko Arnautovic fluffs his lines with a gilt-edged chance inside the six-yard box.

Veerman pass map Flashscore, AFP

18:30 CET - Here's how the expected goals (xG) looks after 30 minutes between France and Poland.

Keep track of all the match stats here.

France vs Poland xG Flashscore

18:26 CET - A huge opportunity for Donyell Malen to make amends for his earlier mistake, but the Dortmund forward scuffs a close-range effort inches wide of the far post. The Netherlands look to be improving...

18:22 CET - France and Poland remain level after a competitive opening 20 minutes in Dortmund. Meanwhile, Austria are firmly in control against Netherlands, building on that early opener.

Netherlands vs Austria win probability Flashscore

18:08 CET - What a start for Austria in Berlin! Alexander Prass' dangerous cross is diverted into his own net by Donyell Malen. Ralf Rangnick's men are currently top of Group D as it stands.

18:00 CET - All four anthems have sounded and we're now underway in both matches.

17:30 CET - We're just 30 minutes away from kick-off and French fans are certainly happy to see their talismanic forward, Kylian Mbappe, back in the team after suffering a broken nose earlier in the tournament. Some are even sporting their own masks!

17:05 CET - The team news is in for Group D's final round of matches!

Starting in Dortmund where France face Poland, the major news is that Kylian Mbappe is fit to start.

Didier Deschamps also brings in Bradley Barcola for his first start of the tournament, while Poland have Robert Lewandowski back.

Team line-ups Flashscore

In Group D's other game - a fascinating high-stakes clash between Netherlands and Ralf Rangnick's impressive Austria side - both managers have made plenty of changes.

Donyell Malen is one of three new faces in the Dutch starting line-up, replacing Xavi Simons, while Patrick Wimmer and Romano Schmid are among five players to return to the team for Austria.

Team line-ups Flashscore

16:30 CET - The Netherlands supporters are once again in full force this afternoon as they get ready for a crunch match against Austria in Berlin!

16:20 CET - Here are the permutations for each of the four sides in Group D this evening:

Netherlands - Already qualified for last-16. Need to match or better France's result to top the group.

France - Already qualified for last-16. Need to better Netherlands' result to top the group.

Austria - A win would secure a top-two spot and a place in the knockout stages. Can still qualify as one of the best third-placed sides with a draw or defeat.

Poland - Already eliminated from the tournament, irrespective of their result.

Current Group D standings Flashscore

15:30 CET - Hello and welcome to another pivotal day of action at EURO 2024. With qualification spots still up for grabs in both groups, it will be another intriguing set of matches for us to get our teeth into.

France, though, will have it slightly easier, as after last night's results, they know that they have already qualfiied for the last 16. They face the already eliminated Poland, giving us a first defacto dead rubber of the tournament.

France - Poland video preview Flashscore

The other game in Group D at 18:00 CET sees the Netherlands face Austria. Both teams can finish anywhere from third to first in the group, but it is Austria who need points if they are to avoid a wait for third place.