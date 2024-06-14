EURO 2024 Tracker: Hosts Germany on fire in tournament opener against sorry Scotland

The match is being played in Munich

It's finally here! After weeks of anticipation, Euro 2024 kicks off this evening in Munich with a clash between hosts Germany and Scotland in Group A. Flashscore's EURO 2024 Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the major in-game action and breaking news from the tournament.

22:22 CET - At the hour mark, it's safe to say Scotland have their backs to the wall. At 3-0 down and a man down, you can hardly blame them. They have failed to register a single shot on target after 60 minutes, compared to Germany's eight.

Scotland have played very deep AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

21:51 CET - It's gone from bad to worse for Scotland in Munich as Ryan Porteous was sent off for a dangerous tackle in the box and Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty just at the end of the first 45.

Germany, on the other hand, are in dreamland. It's 3-0 to the hosts at the break.

First-half stats Opta by StatPerform

21:22 CET - And we have the second... Germany have started their home European Championship in some style with a well-worked goal from playmaker Jamal Musiala making it 2-0 against Scotland.

Goal sequence Opta by StatsPerform, Profimedia

21:12 CET - We have the first goal of Euro 2024 and it didn't take long! Florian Wirtz opens the scoring for the hosts Germany with a fine finish. Scotland couldn't have started much worse.

21:03 CET - And we are underway at the Allianz Arena in Munich. Bring on a month of elite football!

Scenes from the opening ceremony before the match Profimedia

20:50 CET - We are barely 10 minutes from the start of Euro 2024 and the anticipation is palpable! The opening game always offers so much - relive some of the best over the years here.

20:05 CET - The team sheets are in! Take a look at who is starting the Euro 2024 opener between Germany and Scotland below and follow the action with us from 21:00 CET.

Starting lineups Flashscore

There are no surprises in Germany's lineup with coach Julian Nagelsmann fielding the same team as in their final warm-up game last week.

For Scotland, Andy Robertson will lead the team as captain for the 50th time, having overcome an injury scare in training just days ago.

19:50 CET - Can Scotland spring a huge surprise this evening? We'll find out soon!

One famous Scot, Sir Alex Ferguson, offered some encouraging words for the Tartan Army ahead of the opening match with Germany.

18:30 CET - The 2024 European Championship gets underway in less than three hours when Germany host Scotland in Munich!

You will be able to follow the action live on Flashscore via live audio commentary here and we will be providing major updates from the match in this live blog.

Get primed for the opening match by reading our team previews for both sides in the links below:

Germany Preview

Scotland Preview