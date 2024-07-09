EURO 2024 Tracker: In-form Spain take on stuttering France in first semi-final

EURO 2024 Tracker: In-form Spain take on stuttering France in first semi-final

Updated
Kylian Mbappe will be France's main man tonight
Kylian Mbappe will be France's main man tonight
The first semi-final of EURO 2024 takes place this evening with Spain taking on France in Munich. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the build-up, in-game action and breaking news.

16:30 CET - You can get primed for the second semi-final between England and the Netherlands by checking out our in-house video preview below. Neither side has yet to fully convince in Germany but it doesn't really matter at this stage, one will be in the decider on Sunday!

England vs Netherlands match preview
Flashscore

15:20 CET - There is more than one semi-final this week, of course. On Wednesday the Netherlands and England clash in the second semi in Dortmund.

Speaking ahead of the game, England midfielder Declan Rice (25) was typically stoic in response to questions of pressure surrounding the encounter. For Rice, it's just "business as usual" against the Dutch.

Read his full comments here.

Rice is not phased by the pressure
Rice is not phased by the pressure

14:15 CET - - The first semi-final at the Euros will see two sides with contrasting tournament stories go head-to-head in Munich. Spain are arguably the tournament’s in-from side while France have really struggled to click in an attacking sense.

To get you primed for the game, take a look at our data-driven preview from our friends at Opta here. What’s more, check out our video preview below.

Match preview
Flashscore

14:00 CET - We've had a couple of days to digest the quarter-finals and it's time for things to get even more serious in Germany as the semi-finals begin this evening. 

If you don't know by now, the first semi-final sees Spain take on fellow heavyweights France in Munich this evening. 

We have all the key build-up information for you here plus in-game stats and facts after kick-off, which is at 21:00 CET.

There are still a few hours to go but it's getting exciting!

