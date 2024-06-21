EURO 2024 Tracker: Ivan Schranz heads Slovakia into lead over Ukraine

It's Day Eight at EURO 2024 and after two big teams in Italy and Spain played last night, we have another heavyweight battle at 21:00 CET when France and the Netherlands face off. Before then, though, we see the return of the likes of Slovakia and Poland. Follow all the action with our EURO 2024 Tracker.

Listen live to Slovakia vs Ukraine with Flashscore right here.

15:35 CET - Now, Ukraine go even closer as Oleksandr Tymchyk rattles the Slovak woodwork with a fierce strike across the box. Was there a fingertip on there from Martin Dubravka? If so, a crucial save.

15:30 CET - First piece of real, sustained pressure for Ukraine, who have a couple of set-pieces in a row. The biggest threat in the sequence to Slovakia comes from Mykhalio Mudryk, who sees a shot from inside the box deflected into the path of Andriy Yarmolenko, but he can't get enough of a touch on the ball to cause an issue. Better from Ukraine.

15:18 CET - GOAL SLOVAKIA! It's a second goal of the tournament for Ivan Schranz, arriving around the back to head in a cross and give his side the lead. It was almost impossible to miss, but still, needed that vital touch from Schranz.

Ivan Schranz's goal sequence AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

15:07 CET - The Ukrainian fans are already bouncing in the stands, doing what they can to get their team moving. It's a slow start from both sides with neither side creating anything of note. Long way to go though.

15:00 CET - Anthems sang, the players are ready - Day Eight is underway at the European Championships. Here's a reminder how Group E looks right now.

Group E standings Flashscore

14:10 CET - A big delay to get the lineups in for our first game of the day between Slovakia and Ukraine with the big news seeing Andriy Lunin dropped following their 3-0 defeat to Romania, with Anatoliy Trubin coming in to the team for his EURO 2024 debut. In total, there are three changes for Ukraine.

Slovakia, rather unsuprisingly, are unchanged from their 1-0 victory over Belgium.

Lineups Flashscore

13:19 CET - Flashscore has spoke to Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur (29) about her EURO 2024 thoughts. Find out who she is rooting for in the tournament right here.

Ons Jabeur in action AFP

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to another big day at the European Championships with three games that will influence the competition in both Group D and Group E.

At 15:00 CET, we start with the latter as neighbours Slovakia and Ukraine face each other in Dusseldorf.

The Slovaks picked up perhaps the biggest win of the competition so far, when they upset Belgium 1-0, putting them in a great posititon to get out of the group. It was not such a happy opening game for the Ukrainians, who lost 3-0 to a rampant Romania.

Slovakia - Ukraine preview Flashscore

After, from 18:00 CET, we see Poland and Austria meet with both sides chasing points after their opening round losses. The Poles will be enthused to see the return of Robert Lewandowski. The record goalscorer in the country's history missed the 2-1 loss to the Netherlands due to injury, but is expected to play a part against Austria.

And finally, the headline act of the day sees France take on the Netherlands. Kylian Mbappe broke his nose against Austria and there were fears he would miss this game, but with a new mask in his possession, the talisman is set to start for the French.