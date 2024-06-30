EURO 2024 Tracker: Late England goals stun Slovakia, Spain facing Georgia

EURO 2024 Tracker: Late England goals stun Slovakia, Spain facing Georgia

Updated
The latest score between England and Slovakia
The latest score between England and SlovakiaAFP, Flashscore
The knockout stages at EURO 2024 continue today in Germany, with England and the tournament's form team, Spain, both taking to the field. As usual, you can follow all the action right here with Flashscore.

Listen to our live audio commentary of England vs Slovakia right here.

20:38 CET - England have done it! I don't know how, but they are through to the quarter-finals! For 95 minutes, England were heading home, looking toothless and flat against a really resolute Slovakia team. But Bellingham stunned Slovakia with a stunning overhead kick with a minute to go, before Kane scored the winner a few minutes into extra time with a head. They are somehow through, and will face Switzerland next.

Match stats
Match statsStatsperform

20:21 CET - The second half of extra time is underway. England lead 2-1. Can they hang on in this incredible game of football?

20:04 CET - What a turnaround! Just a minute into extra time Harry Kane has headed England into the lead. Who saw this coming?! They didn't deserve it, but that's football for you!

19:56 CET - WOW! Jude Bellingham has rescued England in the final minute of stoppage time with a spectacular overhead kick. Cometh the hour, cometh the man.

19:50 CET - Six minutes to be added on. Is there time for a late, late England leveller?

19:42 CET - England are getting closer. This time Declan Rice rifles an effort against the post from the edge of the box and Harry Kane can only fire the rebound over.

19:40 CET - A big missed opportunity for Harry Kane who directs a free header wide of the target from inside the six-yard box. We're heading into the final 10 minutes and England still haven't registered a shot on target.

19:25 CET - Here comes Cole Palmer with 65 minutes on the clock. Kieran Trippier is the man to make way, with Bukayo Saka moving to left-back.

19:15 CET - Nearly a horrible, horrible moment for England. A shambolic mix-up on the halfway line sees David Strelec try to lob Jordan Pickford from distance, and much to the relief of the Three Lions, the ball bounces narrowly wide of the post.

Current xG
Current xGFlashscore

19:11 CET - England think they're level within five minutes of the restart but Phil Foden's close-range effort is ruled out for offside. A reprieve for Slovakia

19:05 CET - The second half is underway and England remarkably remain unchanged. Is there any way back for the Three Lions?

18:50 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in Gelsenkirchen and it's Slovakia who deservedly hold the advantage after Ivan Schranz's opener. 

Not for the first time this tournament, England have looked devoid of ideas in midfield and in the final third - surely Gareth Southgate will make some changes at the break?

Half-time stats
Half-time statsOpta by StatsPerform

18:26 CET - And there's the breaktrough for Slovakia! David Strelec threads a neat pass into the path of Ivan Schranz who finishes coolly beyond Jordan Pickford for his third goal of the tournament. 

Schranz goal sequence
Schranz goal sequenceAFP, Opta by StatsPerform

18:12 CET - What a chance for Slovakia to take an early lead. Lukas Haraslin is released through on goal but Marc Guehi comes across to make a vital block in the nick of time.

18:05 CET - A sloppy start from England as a misplaced Kieran Trippier pass ends up costing Marc Guehi a yellow card. The Crystal Palace man will miss the quarter-finals if England make it through.

17:59 CET - The anthems have sounded and the players are ready. Here we go!

17:30 CET - We're just 30 minutes away from kick-off in Gelsenkirchen. It's a huge moment for Manchester United's teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo, who becomes the third youngest player to start for England in a major tournament knockout game.

17:00 CET - The team news is in, with England making one change from their goalless draw against Slovenia. Kobbie Mainoo starts in midfield as Conor Gallagher drops to the bench.

As for Slovakia, Francesco Calzona has named an unchanged side following their 1-1 draw against Romania on Wednesday. 

Team lineups
Team lineupsFlashscore

16:02 CET - England's performances in the group stage have led to huge question marks over the players and Gareth Southgate. However, they have been dealt a dream draw, with Slovakia, Switzerland, and potentially the Netherlands or Austria standing in their way of the final.

But the way they have been playing offensively won't be filling any of their fans with confidence that they can go on a deep run. Something will have to change from this point on for the Three Lions.

Check out our Opta article on England vs Slovakia here.

15:45 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our EURO 2024 Tracker on the second day of last-16 action in Germany.

First up at 18:00 CET, England take on Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, as Gareth Southgate's side look to kickstart their tournament after an underwhelming group-stage campaign.

Slovakia, however, will be no pushovers, with Francesco Calzona's men having already defeated Belgium this fortnight. 

England vs Slovakia preview
Afterwards, at 21:00 CET, Spain face one of the tournament's surprise packages, Georgia, as the three-time winners look to continue their 100% record and seal a quarter-final berth.

Spain vs Georgia preview
Transfer News LIVE: Douglas Luiz joins Juventus, Chelsea close in on Kiernan Drewsbury-Hall
Updated
Juventus sign Brazil star Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa on long-term deal
Algeria's Said Benrahma leaves West Ham in permanent move to Lyon
COSAFA Cup 2024: Affane Said Djambae’s brace helps Comoros to sink 10-man Kenya
Luciano Spalletti to remain Italy coach despite Euro 2024 humbling
Lack of ideas and only one win: England's disappointing EUROs so far
Goal-shy Danes head home leaving Hjulmand with questions to answer
England seek spark against Slovakia to take advantage of soft draw
Willy Sagnol revels in leading Georgia on remarkable EURO 2024 run
