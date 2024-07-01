EURO 2024 Tracker: Lineups out as Belgium & France gear up for blockbuster clash

It is Day 18 of EURO 2024 and we have one of the biggest games of the tournament so far on Monday with old rivals France and Belgium meeting in the last 16 before Portugal take on underdogs Slovenia later on - follow all the action with our live tracker.

Follow France vs Belgium live here.

16:59 CET - France have restored Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram to their starting line-up for clash with Belgium, with Thuram to partner Kylian Mbappe in attack and Griezmann to play just behind the front two.

Both had been dropped for the last group match against Poland in a surprise move but come back into the team in place of Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola.

Belgium also made two changes after drawing their last game with Ukraine and finishing second in their group.

Yannick Carrasco and Lois Openda were included in a more attacking-looking line-up with Youri Tielemans and Leandro Trossard dropping to the bench.

Starting lineups Flashscore

16:15 CET - If you missed any of the action from Sunday evening - both England and Spain advanced to the quarter-finals in contrasting styles - then catch up on the day's biggest talking points here.

Moving onto tonight, the action starts at 18:00 CET with an absolute blockbuster as France and Belgium face off in Dusseldorf. Neither side have hit their straps yet which only adds intrigue to the match.

Gear up for the action by reading our interview with former France player, and Euro winner, Alain Giresse.

France are favourites tonight Flashscore

15:10 CET - Hello and welcome to our daily EURO 2024 Tracker and after two days of high-octane action in the knockout stages, we have two more with perhaps the tie of the round between France and Belgium kicking us off today.

Both sides have not played their best football so far in Germany, and our friends at Opta have taken a dive into the data to see what has been going on with these two sides.

France - Belgium video preview Flashscore

The game between the two European neighbours kicks off at 18:00 CET, which you can listen to live right here.

Portugal and Slovenia do battle from 21:00 CET, with the winners of today's games going onto face each other in Hamburg on July 5th.

The Portuguese go into the round of 16 game as heavy favourites after winning Group F with two wins and one defeat, whilst Slovenia went through as one of the best third-placed teams despite not winning or losing a match at EURO 2024 so far.

Portugal - Slovenia video preview Flashscore

Read the preview of the game here.