EURO 2024 Tracker: Mainoo starts for England in last-16 clash against Slovakia

EURO 2024 Tracker: Mainoo starts for England in last-16 clash against Slovakia

Mainoo is starting for England
The knockout stages at EURO 2024 continue today in Germany, with England and the tournament's form team, Spain, both taking to the field. As usual, you can follow all the action right here with Flashscore.

17:30 CET - We're just 30 minutes away from kick-off in Gelsenkirchen. It's a huge moment for Manchester United's teenage sensation Kobbie Mainoo, who becomes the third youngest player to start for England in a major tournament knockout game.

17:00 CET - The team news is in, with England making one change from their goalless draw against Slovenia. Kobbie Mainoo starts in midfield as Conor Gallagher drops to the bench.

As for Slovakia, Francesco Calzona has named an unchanged side following their 1-1 draw against Romania on Wednesday. 

16:02 CET - England's performances in the group stage have led to huge question marks over the players and Gareth Southgate. However, they have been dealt a dream draw, with Slovakia, Switzerland, and potentially the Netherlands or Austria standing in their way of the final.

But the way they have been playing offensively won't be filling any of their fans with confidence that they can go on a deep run. Something will have to change from this point on for the Three Lions.

Check out our Opta article on England vs Slovakia here.

15:45 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our EURO 2024 Tracker on the second day of last-16 action in Germany.

First up at 18:00 CET, England take on Slovakia in Gelsenkirchen, as Gareth Southgate's side look to kickstart their tournament after an underwhelming group-stage campaign.

Slovakia, however, will be no pushovers, with Francesco Calzona's men having already defeated Belgium this fortnight. 

Afterwards, at 21:00 CET, Spain face one of the tournament's surprise packages, Georgia, as the three-time winners look to continue their 100% record and seal a quarter-final berth.

