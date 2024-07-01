EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal look to avoid upset against Slovenia in last 16 clash

It is Day 18 of EURO 2024 and we have one of the biggest games of the tournament so far on Monday with old rivals France and Belgium meeting in the last 16 before Portugal take on underdogs Slovenia later on - follow all the action with our live tracker.

21:01 CET - Anthems sung, let's get going! We are underway in our final game of the day between Portugal an Slovenia.

20:24 CET - A little more detail on the two sides tonight...

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez has reverted to a back four in their European Championship round of 16 clash against Slovenia on Monday with the same starting team that beat Turkey 3-0 in their second group game.

Portugal made wholesale changes for their final group match against Georgia and paid the price with a 2-0 defeat, but are back to their first choice lineup, including playmaker Bruno Fernandes, who has 10 goals in his last 14 internationals.

Martinez had experimented with a back three against Czech Republic and Georgia. The team will be captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 39 could become the oldest scorer at a Euros.

Portugal and Slovenia warm up before kick-off Flashscore / Heik Kolsch

20:05 CET - No time to grieve Belgium, as we head straight to Frankfurt where Portugal, winners of Group F, take on Slovenia, who were one of the third-best teams in a group to qualify.

On paper, this looks like quite the mismatch given the firepower of the Portuguese and their legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo starts once more.

Portugal - Slovenia lineups Flashscore

But, Slovenia have frustrated every team they have come up against so far - they are undefeated in this tournament, and they carry their own goal threat through Benjamin Sesko.

19:57 CET - Belgium's last real chance with their 'golden generation' has ended once again with their old foes France getting the better of them for the fifth time in a row.

More disappointment will be felt by the Red Devils, who struggled to create much in this contest.

Here are the player ratings from the game, with Kylian Mbappe earning the highest rating at 8.3.

France - Belgium player ratings Flashscore

19:51 CET - It's all over, France have beaten Belgium 1-0 to progress into the quarter-finals!

France - Belgium match stats Opta by StatsPerform

19:47 CET - Into stoppage time, we have three extra minutes. Can Belgium keep their tournament alive?

19:43 CET - FRANCE LEAD 1-0 THROUGH RANDAL KOLO MUANI! Finaly, the Belgium defence is breached and it's substitute Kolo Muani. His shot from inside the box is deflected off of Jan Vertonghen and into the net to send his fans into raptures.

19:41 CET - CLOSE! Kevin De Bruyne finally finds some space and rips a shot at Mike Maignan, only for the French number one to punch it away. If that was in the corner, Belgium would be leading. Instead, we are still goalless with six minutes of the 90 remaining.

19:35 CET - Another chance for France, this time, again, through Kylian Mbappe. He picks up the loose ball on the edge of the box, shoots first time, but it's over the bar. That is France's 20th shot and they have just one on target.

19:27 CET - France fans are looking more and more frustrated by the minute, as Aurelien Tchouameni smacks one over the bar - remember Didier Deschamps' men have scored just twice in the tournament so far. It nearly gets worse for those in blue as Romelu Lukaku unleashes a fierce, saved by Mike Maignan. Still, according to our data, France are favourites for the tie.

France - Belgium win probability Flashscore

19:20 CET - A rare foray forward for Belgium sees them nearly in behind France with Yannick Carrasco sprinting through, but he is denied by France.

19:11 CET - Some Mbappe magic sees him beat two defenders before unleashing shot over the Belgium bar - he looks to be clicking into gear now.

19:07 CET - Some nice work from Kylian Mbappe and and N'Golo Kante set up Aurelien Tchouameni for a shot on the edge of the box, which forces the Belgian goalkeeper into a good save low to his left. Early pressure from France at the start of this second half.

19:03 CET - We are back underway in Dusseldorf, can Belgium show some more creativity in the second half?

18:55 CET - Check how the game has unfolded with our Expected Goals graphic below. As you can see, France have had more dangerous chances, leading the xG count 0.62-0.08. Really, Belgium have barely had a sniff of goal so they might be pleased to still be level.

The xG story of the first half Flashscore

18:46 CET - Well, at half-time, you can’t exactly say it’s been a classic in Dusseldorf between France and Belgium with just one shot on target from each side and zero goals. France have had the lion’s share of possession but neither side have really looked too threatening.

First-half stats Opta by StatsPerform

18:28 CET - After almost half an hour, there haven't been many chances but France have racked up three yellow cards already! Adrien Rabiot misses the next match thanks to his booking. Antoine Griezmann and Aurelien Tchouameni have also been booked.

18:25 CET - As you can see by France's average position so far, they are playing pretty high up the pitch, in line with their dominance of possession (59%). They will be looking the use the pace of Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Thuram in wide areas to good effect against Belgium.

France's average positions so far AFP, Opta by StatPerform

18:20 CET - The opening stages of the match have been cagey to say the least. Belgium have not mustered a single attempt while France have managed just one shot on target. It's anyone's game still.

The xG story so far Flashscore

18:00 CET - The match has just started in Dusseldorf! You can follow the action closely with our live audio and text commentaries - find those in the link above. We will have major updates from the game for you here in the Tracker as well.

16:59 CET - France have restored Antoine Griezmann and Marcus Thuram to their starting lineup for the clash with Belgium, with Thuram to partner Kylian Mbappe in attack and Griezmann to play just behind the front two.

Both had been dropped for the last group match against Poland in a surprise move but come back into the team in place of Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola.

Belgium also made two changes after drawing their last game with Ukraine and finishing second in their group.

Yannick Carrasco and Lois Openda were included in a more attacking-looking lineup with Youri Tielemans and Leandro Trossard dropping to the bench.

Starting lineups Flashscore

16:15 CET - If you missed any of the action from Sunday evening - both England and Spain advanced to the quarter-finals in contrasting styles - then catch up on the day's biggest talking points here.

Moving onto tonight, the action starts at 18:00 CET with an absolute blockbuster as France and Belgium face off in Dusseldorf. Neither side have hit their straps yet which only adds intrigue to the match.

Gear up for the action by reading our interview with former France player, and Euro winner, Alain Giresse.

France are favourites tonight Flashscore

15:10 CET - Hello and welcome to our daily EURO 2024 Tracker and after two days of high-octane action in the knockout stages, we have two more with perhaps the tie of the round between France and Belgium kicking us off today.

Both sides have not played their best football so far in Germany, and our friends at Opta have taken a dive into the data to see what has been going on with these two sides.

France - Belgium video preview Flashscore

Portugal and Slovenia do battle from 21:00 CET, with the winners of today's games going onto face each other in Hamburg on July 5th.

The Portuguese go into the round of 16 game as heavy favourites after winning Group F with two wins and one defeat, whilst Slovenia went through as one of the best third-placed teams despite not winning or losing a match at EURO 2024 so far.

Portugal - Slovenia video preview Flashscore

Read the preview of the game here.