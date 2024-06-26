EURO 2024 Tracker: Romania equalise against Slovakia, Ukraine holding Belgium

EURO 2024 Tracker: Romania equalise against Slovakia, Ukraine holding Belgium

Updated
Marin celebrates his equaliser
Marin celebrates his equaliser AFP, Flashscore
We have reached the final day of group-stage action at EURO 2024 in Germany with Groups E and F coming to a conclusion this evening. As ever, our Tracker is your one-stop shop for in-game updates and breaking news.

Click the links below for live audio commentary and statistics 

Slovakia vs Romania

Ukraine vs Belgium

19:05 CET - The second half is underway in both matches. Are we in for some late drama? 

18:51 CET - That's that for the first half of today's football, with Slovakia and Romania drawing 1-1 and Ukraine and Belgium goalless at the break. As a result, Romania currently lead the group with Belgium second, Slovakia third and Ukraine fourth. All four are on four points. 

Slovakia vs Romania first-half stats
Slovakia vs Romania first-half statsStatsPerform
Ukraine vs Belgium first-half stats
Ukraine vs Belgium first-half statsStatsPerform

18:38 CET - Romania equalise! Razvan Marin has converted a penalty to get his team back on level terms. 

The other match has been a much quieter affair thus far. 

18:26 CET - Slovakia lead! The first goal of the day has been scored by Ondrej Duda, who has put his nation 1-0 up against Romania and top of the group with a header.

Duda's goal
Duda's goalStatsPerform

18:03 CET - The final matches of Group E are underway! You can find live audio commentary and statistics for each at the links below.

Ukraine vs Belgium

Slovakia vs Romania

17:12 CET - Here's how the teams will line up in the other match starting on the hour, between Romania and Slovakia.

Starting XIs
Starting XIsFlashscore

17:03 CET - The starting XIs are in for the clash between Ukraine and Belgium, with the big news being that Leandro Trossard returns for the Belgians in place of the suspended Dodi Lukebakio.

The starting XIs
The starting XIsFlashscore

16:20 CET - Group F also wraps up tonight but the equation isn't as confusing as in Group E, although all four sides can still progress.

More specifically, group leaders Portugal have already secured a second-round berth and they play Georgia at 21:00 CET.

At the same time, the Czech Republic take on Turkey. The Turks have three points while the Czechs and Georgians have just one. That means the latter two need to win tonight to advance along with the Portuguese.

Turkey could mathematically go through with a loss but a point would make their progression much more comfortable.

As it stands in Group F
As it stands in Group FFlashscore

15:10 CET - So, what's happening today? Well in Group E things are precariously positioned with all four sides - Belgium, Slovakia, Ukraine and Romania - all on three points.

At 18:00 CET, Slovakia play Romania while Ukraine face Belgium. A win for any side would send them through, with the losing side probably going out. If there is a draw, four points should be enough for a side to go through in second or third place.

However, there is the possibility that both games end in draws, which would leave all four sides on four points. In that case, the nations would be organised according to goal difference and goals scored (as they are now). Romania and Belgium would go through in that scenario as they have positive goal records.

Beyond goals and head-to-head records, it goes down to disciplinary records, which is exactly what separated Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.

It couldn't be closer in Group E
It couldn't be closer in Group EFlashscore

14:00 CET - Well, the last few nights haven't lacked drama with last-gasp goals and plenty of permutation peculiarities as the Euros transition from the group stage to the knock-outs.

Today, we have the final clashes in the first round with Groups E and F both coming to exciting finales. Of the eight nations in action today, only Portugal have assured themselves of progression to the last 16 while all other seven teams can progress or be dumped out. It's going to be one hell of an evening and possibly, quite confusing too.

Throughout the matches, we will provide updates on the key permutations here and you can follow all four games with our live audio or text commentary as well.

View all the fixtures here.

Mentions
FootballEuro
