EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany

The dust is settling on a frantic end to the group stage at EURO 2024 but that doesn't mean the news grinds to a halt. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the latest from Germany as the Round of 16 looms large.

16:15 CET - One of the themes of the group stage was the lack of impact from attacking superstars with Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Antoine Greizmann failing to fire just yet in Germany.

The tournament's top scorer is currently Georgia's Georges Mikautadze with three goals.

Top scorers at EURO 2024 so far Opta by StatsPerform, AFP

13:40 CET - The group stage has seen plenty of records set with the tournament's oldest and youngest-ever players both turning out! But what other milestones were reached?

Find out in our latest feature here.

11:40 CET - With the group stage over, we've put together an XI of the best players according the Flashscore's internal player rating system.

Read all about who got into our team and why here.

Team of the Group Stage Flashscore

11:30 CET - And then there were 16! Eight teams have now departed EURO 2024 with the group stage wrapping up last night and the Round of 16 starting on the weekend. It's been a week of heartbreak and heroics but who is through and who is playing who?

You can see the full list of results and fixtures here.