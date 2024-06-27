EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Euro
  4. EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany

EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as contenders emerge in Germany

Updated
Austria have emerged as the tournament's true dark horse
Austria have emerged as the tournament's true dark horseReuters, Flashscore
The dust is settling on a frantic end to the group stage at EURO 2024 but that doesn't mean the news grinds to a halt. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the latest from Germany as the Round of 16 looms large.

16:15 CET - One of the themes of the group stage was the lack of impact from attacking superstars with Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Antoine Greizmann failing to fire just yet in Germany. 

The tournament's top scorer is currently Georgia's Georges Mikautadze with three goals.

Top scorers at EURO 2024 so far
Top scorers at EURO 2024 so farOpta by StatsPerform, AFP

13:40 CET - The group stage has seen plenty of records set with the tournament's oldest and youngest-ever players both turning out! But what other milestones were reached?

Find out in our latest feature here.

11:40 CET - With the group stage over, we've put together an XI of the best players according the Flashscore's internal player rating system.

Read all about who got into our team and why here.

Team of the Group Stage
Team of the Group StageFlashscore

11:30 CET - And then there were 16! Eight teams have now departed EURO 2024 with the group stage wrapping up last night and the Round of 16 starting on the weekend. It's been a week of heartbreak and heroics but who is through and who is playing who?

You can see the full list of results and fixtures here.

Mentions
FootballEuro
Related Articles
EURO 2024 Team of the Group Stage: Musiala and Spain's midfield duo the standout players
Czech Republic coach Hasek 'upset' but focused on future after Turkey loss
Turkey coach hails 'extraordinary' Calhanoglu's world class finishing, rues suspension
Show more
Football
England's Marc Guehi staying humble after impressive start at EURO 2024
Analysing the key defensive statistics from the group stage of EURO 2024
Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await in last-16
EXCLUSIVE: LAFC star Mateusz Bogusz on missing out on EURO 2024 & the rise of MLS
Biggest stars yet to show true abilities as EURO 2024 heads into knockouts
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea interest, Guirassy nearing Dortmund move
Updated
England's Lucy Bronze to leave Barcelona after trophy-laden two years
EURO 2024: Top five milestones from a memorable group stage in Germany
Japan to face Saudi Arabia & Australia in third phase of FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Georgia stun Portugal as Turkey beat 10-man Czech Republic
Transfer News LIVE: Murillo attracting Chelsea interest, Guirassy nearing Dortmund move
EURO 2024 Talking Points: Georgia create history, Belgium struggle & last 16 is set
Foden temporarily leaves England's Euro camp due to family matter

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings