EURO 2024 Tracker: Round of 16 looms as things get serious in Germany

Updated
Look out! Georgia are making a splash in Germany
Look out! Georgia are making a splash in GermanyAFP, Flashscore
The dust is settling on a frantic end to the group stage at EURO 2024 but that doesn't mean the news grinds to a halt. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the latest from Germany as the Round of 16 looms large.

13:40 CET - The group stage has seen plenty of records set with the tournament's oldest and youngest-ever players both turning out! But what other milestones were reached?

Find out in our latest feature here.

11:40 CET - With the group stage over, we've put together an XI of the best players according the Flashscore's internal player rating system.

Read all about who got into our team and why here.

Team of the Group Stage
Team of the Group StageFlashscore

11:30 CET - And then there were 16! Eight teams have now departed EURO 2024 with the group stage wrapping up last night and the Round of 16 starting on the weekend. It's been a week of heartbreak and heroics but who is through and who is playing who?

You can see the full list of results and fixtures here.

England's Lucy Bronze to leave Barcelona after trophy-laden two years
EURO 2024: Top five milestones from a memorable group stage in Germany
Japan to face Saudi Arabia & Australia in third phase of FIFA World Cup qualifiers
Copa América 2024: Everything you need to know about fixtures and dates
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Guirassy nearing Dortmund move, Bayern pushing for PSG's Simons
Updated
USA not underestimating familiar foe Panama at Copa América
Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur ready to give his best at Copa America
