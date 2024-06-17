EURO 2024 Tracker: Ruthless Romania putting on a show against frail Ukraine

The first Monday of Euro 2024 sees Group E getting underway as well as tournament favourites France entering the fold against dark horses Austria in the late game. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the in-game action and breaking news.

16:44 CET - Captain Stanciu is coming off with five minutes to go, and what an atmosphere. He receives a huge round of applause from around the ground following his blockbuster goal and performance.

16:16 CET - IT'S 3-0! IT COULDN'T BE GOING ANY BETTER FOR ROMANIA! Denis Dragus has now got in on the act, and they are destroying Ukraine here! Man was the creator once more, putting a ball across the box for Dragus to tap into a gaping net. Ukraine look lost out there, and have simply not been able to cope with Romania's intensity.

Dragus goal sequence AFP, Statsperform

16:10 CET - Razvan Marin has made it 2-0 to Romania and there is absolutely no hiding place for Lunin after another really poor error! It was a decent strike from Marin, but not something that should be troubling any top keeper. However, Lunin was weak in goal, letting the ball go underneath his hands and into the net. Romania in dreamland! But it is a nightmare for Ukraine!

Marin celebrates his goal Profimedia

16:03 CET - And Romania get proceedings underway in the second half. Can Ukraine find a way back into the match against a resolute Romanian defence?

15:58 CET - Stanciu has been the man for Romania in that first half, scoring a brilliant goal to raise the roof in the Allianz Arena.

Stanciu stats Profimedia, Statsperform

15:48 CET - It's half time here in Munich, and Romania will be delighted with their performance. They've played with so much vigour and intensity, and have defended superbly. Ukraine have knocked at the door with little to show for it, while the Romanians were clinical in the final third themselves, with Stanciu producing the one moment of magic. Ukraine will need a little more imagination in the second half if they want to get a result.

Match stats Statsperform

15:29 CET - What an absolute stunner from Nicolae Stanciu! Romania have taken the lead! Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin's sloppy pass fell to Dennis Man, who laid it off for Stancu on the edge of the box, and the midfielder whipped it gloriously into the top corner. They've coped with some early pressure from Ukraine well, and duly punished their first error of the match.

15:20 CET - It has been a fairly quiet start to the contest, with Ukraine patiently trying to break down a stubborn Romanian defence but with little success.

15:00 CET - And we are underway! Who can make an early statement in Group E? It's time to find out.

14:55 CET - The players are out. The anthems are being sung. It's nearly time for kick-off.

14:19 CET - Romania fans have been in the streets of Germany ahead of their clash with Ukraine, soaking up what is set to be just their sixth appearance at the Euros.

14:10 CET - The team news has arrived ahead of the first game which kicks off in just under an hour. Take a look below.

Line-ups Flashscore

13:35 CET - First up today, from 15:00 CET, Romania and Ukraine open their tournaments with a meeting in Munich in Group E. Both sides will fancy their chances of exiting a group that contains Belgium and Slovakia as well and both will be looking for a win today. Ukraine, however, have won their last three meetings.

Head-to-head record Flashscore

13:15 CET - It's safe to say Sunday didn't disappoint with wins coming for England and the Netherlands while Denmark drew with Slovenia. But what were the main talking points?

Well, each day during the group phase, we will be compiling the major themes of the day for you.

You can catch up on Sunday here.

England's Jude Bellingham celebrates scoring against Serbia Reuters

12:00 CET - Have you got Euros fever yet? We certainly do! The first weekend of the tournament in Germany was thrilling and the action only continues today with three more matches coming from Groups D and E.

Below you can see the day's schedule - as per usual, you can follow each match with our live audio commentary.

15:00 CET - Romania vs Ukraine (Group E)

18:00 CET - Belgium vs Slovakia (Group E)

21:00 CET - Austria vs France (Group D)