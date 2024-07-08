EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday

EURO 2024 Tracker: Semi-finals loom in Germany with Spain facing France on Tuesday

Updated
Mikel Merino was an unlikely hero for Spain in their quarter-final win
Mikel Merino was an unlikely hero for Spain in their quarter-final winReuters
And then, there were four. The semi-finals of EURO 2024 begin on Tuesday and it's safe to say, it's getting very tense indeed. Which of Spain, France, England or the Netherlands will be lifting the trophy in Berlin on Sunday? It couldn't be harder to call.

14:15 CET - Tuesday sees two heavyweights of European and world football go head-to-head in Munich as in-form Spain take on a France side that is stacked with quality but still yet to convince. Of the four semi-finalists, only Spain have really shown championship form throughout the tournament with the other three sides stuttering their way to the final four.

Curiously, despite possessing one of the most feared squads around, France have yet to score an open-play goal off their own boot in the tournament, relying on penalties and own goals to get this far (three combined). Defensively, Les Bleus have yet to let in an open-play goal as well, conceding just one penalty so far. Against Spain, Didier Deschamps' side will need to turn up in an attacking sense too, however.

Read a preview of the match here.

Recent meetings
Recent meetingsFlashscore

11:30 CET - Welcome to our EURO 2024 Tracker for the day. Of course, there are no games today but we are eagerly gearing up for the semi-finals, which begin on Tuesday with the second on Wednesday.

To set the scene, here is the program for the week ahead in Germany:

First semi-final - Tuesday, 9th

Spain vs France - 21:00 CET (Munich)

Second semi-final - Wednesday, 10th

Netherlands vs England - 21:00 CET (Dortmund)

Final: Sunday 21:00 CET (Berlin)

There is no third-place playoff in the tournament.

Mentions
FootballEuroFranceSpain
