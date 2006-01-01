EURO 2024 Tracker: Slovenia and Serbia up first on blockbuster day of action

  4. EURO 2024 Tracker: Slovenia and Serbia up first on blockbuster day of action

EURO 2024 Tracker: Slovenia and Serbia up first on blockbuster day of action

Slovenia take on Serbia in today's first match
Slovenia take on Serbia in today's first matchProfimedia, Flashscore
It's Day Seven of EURO 2024 and it's another blockbuster day of action in Germany, with England, Spain and Italy all looking to seal their place in the last-16, while Slovenia, Serbia and Denmark target a first win at the tournament.

13:55 CET - Here's how Serbia and Slovenia will line up for the first of today's clashes, with the big news being that Serbia captain Dusan Tadic returns to the starting XI after being benched against England. 

The starting XIs
The starting XIsFlashscore

13:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our EURO 2024 Tracker on what promises to be a fascinating day of action at the European Championships. 

First up in Group C, Slovenia take on Serbia at 15:00 CET, with both sides looking to secure their first win of the tournament and take a giant step towards the knockout stages. 

Later, at 18:00 CET, England come up against Denmark in a repeat of the Euro 2020 semi-final. Gareth Southgate's side know a win will see them progress to the next stage with a game to spare, while the Danes will be looking to build on their opening point against Slovenia.

Completing the day at 21:00 CET is a heavyweight clash between Spain and Italy in Group B. Both sides started with a win in their opening group fixture, and tonight's match provides the perfect opportunity to lay down an early marker to the rest of the big hitters in the competition.

Remember, you can follow all three matches with our live audio commentary.

