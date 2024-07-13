EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain and England get ready to lock horns in Berlin decider

  EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain and England get ready to lock horns in Berlin decider

EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain and England get ready to lock horns in Berlin decider

Updated
The final will take place in Berlin on Sunday
The final will take place in Berlin on Sunday
The match we have all been waiting for, the final of EURO 2024, is just one day away! On Sunday, Spain and England will battle it out for the European Championship trophy in Berlin. Get ready for the showdown here with the best of the build-up.

16:30 CET - Who will win the final? Well, that is the question on millions of people's lips - fans and pundits alike. Our friends at Opta have provided us with a data-driven preview of the final, discussing the strengths and weaknesses of both Spain and England and, importantly, which side have the edge according to the underlying stats.

Take a look at Opta's preview of the final here.

Opta has Spain as slight favourites
Opta has Spain as slight favourites

13:25 CET - The most exciting player on the most exciting team at EURO 2024 - Spain's Lamine Yamal - turns 17 today but the birthday celebrations will have to wait while he prepares for Sunday's final against England.

Yamal has been breaking records since making his professional debut for Barcelona less than 15 months ago, the last one becoming the youngest goalscorer in Euros history with a stunning curled long-range shot against France that helped his side reach the final.

The youngest to play, start and score for his club and his nation are other records he has broken since. Against England at Berlin's Olympiastadion he may have the chance to reach even higher ground if he helps his side win a record fourth European Championship title.

Yamal's comments on his birthday
Yamal's comments on his birthday

Read more about Europe's newest superstar here.

12:00 CET - It's been a long road, but we have arrived at the final two teams at EURO 2024. Spain and England will face off in the decider tomorrow in Berlin at 21:00 CET.

Today in the Tracker, we will be sharing the best of our preview content plus any big breaking news. To get you started, take a look at our final preview below!

Video preview
Flashscore
Mentions
Yamal Lamine
