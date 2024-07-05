EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain closing in on semi-final spot after Dani Olmo strike

The quarter-finals of EURO 2024 are set to begin today after a two-day break with two blockbuster contests, as some of the world's best players look to put on a show in Germany.

Follow Spain vs Germany with our live audio commentary here.

19:22 CET - An update on Pedri's injury, with the midfielder set to miss the rest of the tournament if Spain progress.

19:12 CET - Spain have the lead and it's substitute Dani Olmo who finds the net, finishing clinically from Lamine Yamal's cut-back.

Dani Olmo goal sequence AFP, Opta by StatsPerform

19:05 CET - Nacho Fernandez is on for Spain in place of Robin Le Normand, while Florian Wirtz and Robert Andrich have come on for Germany, replacing Leroy Sane and Emre Can.

19:03 CET - Both sets of players are back on the pitch and we're underway once again. Can either side up the ante in the early stages of the second half?

Win probability Flashscore

18:50 CET - We've reached the halfway stage in Stuttgart and the score remains level after a cagey opening period. Check out the match stats below.

Half-time stats Opta by StatsPerform

18:30 CET - It's been a competitive opening half-hour, although clear-cut chances have come at a premium, with Kai Havertz seeing a close-range header comfortably saved by Unai Simon.

18:10 CET - Spain have been forced into an early change, with key midfielder Pedri limping off after a hefty challenge from Toni Kroos. Dani Olmo is the man to come on for Luis de la Fuente's side.

18:00 CET - The anthems have sounded, the players are ready and the first quarter-final of Euro 2024 is now underway.

17:40 CET - We're just 20 minutes away from kick-off in Stuttgart!

Manuel Neuer is once again in the Germany goal, making his 39th appearance at a major tournament. Can he keep a clean sheet for the hosts against a free-scoring Spanish side?

16:55 CET - Here we go then, we have our first team news of the day with Germany and Spain getting set for what could be a game for the ages from 18:00 CET.

Here are the lineups for the two teams and interestingly, Emre Can starts for the hosts, in what could see them play slightly more conservatively. He comes in for Robert Andrich, whilst Jonathan Tah, who was suspended for the round of 16 game against Denmark, comes back in with Nico Schlotterbeck takes his place on the bench.

For Spain, unsurprisingly, they are unchanged from their 4-1 victory over Georgia on Sunday.

Match lineups Flashscore

15:12 CET - Back to matters on the pitch, and over the next two days, we have four mouthwatering quarter-finals at EURO 2024. Here at Flashscore, we have enlisted the help of EURO 2020 champion Federico Bernardeschi (30) to share his thoughts ahead of the four matches.

Read what the Italian had to say right here.

15:06 CET - Before we concentrate on tonight's games, we bring you news of a two-game back for Turkey's Merih Demiral (26), after a 'wolf' celebration he did during his country's win over Austria earlier this week.

The gesture has been linked to a far-right group in Turkey, whilst others have linked it to a Turkic symbol dating back centuries.

The UEFA decision has caused controversy in Germany and back home with Turkey President Erdogan getting involved too.

Read the full story now.

Turkey's Merih Demiral Reuters

15:00 CET - The quarter-finals get underway today, and up first are the hosts Germany, who take on the team of the tournament so far, Spain. Both teams have played some fine football, with many seeing this contest as an early final.

The Germans have been led by the supremely talent and EURO joint top scorer Jamal Musiala, while Spain have played some electric football with their two flying young wingers, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams.

Spain vs Germany preview Flashscore

In the second quarter-final, Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo go head to head, as France take on Portugal. Neither side have convinced so far, with goalscoring woes for both of them.

Portugal haven't scored in their last two games, while France have only scored three times - once from the penalty spot and two own goals.