EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain facing Croatia in Group B blockbuster after Swiss defeat Hungary

Updated
Spain face Croatia in their opening Group B fixture
Spain face Croatia in their opening Group B fixtureAFP, Flashscore
EURO 2024's first full day of action is here with three mouthwatering clashes for us all to enjoy. Don't miss any of the action with Flashscore this Saturday as we bring you all the very best from Germany on day two of the championships.

You can follow Spain vs Croatia with our live commentary from 17:55 CET.

17:22 CET - We're just over 30 minutes away from our second match of the day getting underway, and it's a mouthwatering clash between three-time champions Spain and Croatia.

Here are the team lineups from that Group B fixture in Berlin, with Spain's Lamine Yamal (16) set to become the youngest player in European Championship finals history.

Team lineups
Team lineupsFlashscore

Want to know more about the two sides? You can read the Spain preview here and the Croatia one right here.

16:58 CET - Despite some late Hungarian pressure, a stoppage-time strike from Breel Embolo sealed a deserved three points for Switzerland, who join tournament hosts Germany at the top of Group A on three points.

Read the match report here.

16:28 CET - Game on! Hungary have pulled one back through Barnabas Varga's close-range header, setting up an intriguing final 20 minutes. Dominik Szoboszlai was the architect of the goal, providing a superb inswinging delivery.

Varga goal sequence
Varga goal sequenceAFP, Flashscore

15:54 CET - Switzerland are in cruise control at the break in Cologne, thanks to Michel Aebischer's long-range strike doubling their advantage on the stroke of half-time. 

Can Hungary mount a comeback in the second period? Stay tuned to find out!

Half-time stats
Half-time statsOpta by Stats Perform

15:18 CET - After a closely fought opening 10 minutes, Switzerland have taken the lead, with Kwadwo Duah (27) racing onto Michel Aebischer's inch-perfect pass to slot a cool finish beyond Peter Gulacsi. What a moment for the Ludogorets forward who only made his international debut 11 days ago.

Duah goal sequence
Duah goal sequenceAFP, Flashscore

15:00 CET - Let's go then, the second game of the European Championships is underway in the Cologne sunshine.

14:50 CET - Not long to go now, the players are in the tunnel, who has the edge - find out with our live audio commentary!

14:30 CET - The atmosphere is certainly building in Cologne ahead of the first game of the day with some interesting outfits on display.

Can you spot who this person is supporting?

14:00 CET - An hour to go before the first game of the day and the lineups are in.

The big news for Hungary is that talisman Dominik Szoboszlai has been passed fit for the match, giving his side a huge boost. Both sides are set up in a 3-4-3 system, with Manuel Akanji at the heart of the Swiss defence.

Hungary - Switzerland lineups
Hungary - Switzerland lineupsFlashscore

Want to know more about these sides? Read the Hungary preview here and the Swiss one right here.

13:30 CET - Before the football starts at 15:00 CET, let's catch you up with the reaction from the opening game of the tournament.

After a blazing win that saw Germany sweep past Scotland for their biggest win in the Euros.

Ilkay Gundogan said after the game: "We played with a lot of intensity, we played in the right spaces, we took some risks and that is why we scored. We played a really good first half and we were up 3-0."

Meanwhile, Andy Robertson added: "We're so well backed over here, today was hugely disappointing. We have to bounce back quickly because there was lots wrong here and it’s a quick turnaround now. Maybe it's a reminder of how tough this tournament is."

Steve Clarke's thoughts after the game
Steve Clarke's thoughts after the gameFlashscore

Catch up with all the reaction here.

13:00 CET - Hello and welcome to the EURO 2024 Tracker and what a day we have in store for you. Reigning champions Italy get their campaign underway at 21:00 CET with a potentially tricky match against Albania, whilst Spain also get started with a tough test against the perennial dark horse of Croatia.

But before both of those, we have the final game of Group A's opening round with Hungary and Switzerland facing off in Cologne from 15:00 CET. Remember. we will have full live audio commentary from this game - that gets going at 14:55 CET.

Hungary - Switzerland video preview
Flashscore

Both sides will feel that this game could be pivotal for their chances of making the last 16 given Germany's 5-1 hammering of Scotland in Munich last night.

If you missed any of that game, check out our takeaways right here - something that is sure to feature the man below.

