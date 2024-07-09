EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain score two quick-fire goals to take lead over France

The first semi-final of EURO 2024 takes place this evening with Spain taking on France in Munich. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the build-up, in-game action and breaking news.

21:48 CET - HALF-TIME - That’s half-time in Munich and it’s safe to say that has been one of the better halves fo football at EURO 2024 with France scoring a lovely early opener from Randal Kolo Muani before Spain came back to score twice in four minutes.

Lamine Yamal stole the show but Dani Olmo scored a fine second for Spain, which was initially awarded as an own goal but has since been reverted to his.

The xG story so far Flashscore

21:25 CET - GOAL - Spain have doubled their lead just minutes are levelling the scores. It looked like Dani Olmo blasted the ball home but it has gone down as an own goal from Jules Kounde, perhaps unfairly. 2-1: What a game this has turned into!

21:22 CET - GOAL - 16-year-old Lamine Yamal has scored for Spain and what a goal! He cut in from the right and bent the ball into the far top corner with aplomb, right into the postage stamp as they say. Simply sublime - it's 1-1.

And with that, Yamal becomes the youngest-ever scorer in a European Championship.

Yamal shoots to score Spain's opening goal Profimedia

21:08 CET - GOAL - France have opened the scoring early! Randal Kolo Muani rises to head home a Kylian Mbappe cross after a well-worked build-up.

1-0 to France and it's the first open-play goal they have scored all tournament! What a start for Les Bleus, quite literally a dream opening.

Kolo Muani finished the move off with his head Profimedia, Opta by StatsPerform

21:00 CET - After two rousing anthems, we are underway in Munich for the first semi-final between Spain and France. As usual, we will have the major updates for you here and you can follow the match more closely via the link above.

19:59 CET - The lineups for the first semi-final between Spain and France have been announced. Only the expected changes have been made by the Spanish with the big talking point being that Antoine Griezmann has been dropped from the French side for Ousmane Dembele, with Adrien Rabiot also returning to the starting XI in place of Eduardo Camavinga.

The injured Pedri and suspended Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal have all made way as expected for Spain with Dani Olmo, Nacho Fernandez and 38-year-old Jesus Navas coming in.

Starting XIs Flashscore

Rice is not phased by the pressure

14:15 CET - - The first semi-final at the Euros will see two sides with contrasting tournament stories go head-to-head in Munich. Spain are arguably the tournament’s in-from side while France have really struggled to click in an attacking sense.

14:00 CET - We've had a couple of days to digest the quarter-finals and it's time for things to get even more serious in Germany as the semi-finals begin this evening.

If you don't know by now, the first semi-final sees Spain take on fellow heavyweights France in Munich this evening.

We have all the key build-up information for you here plus in-game stats and facts after kick-off, which is at 21:00 CET.

There are still a few hours to go but it's getting exciting!