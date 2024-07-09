EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain score two quick-fire goals to take lead over France

EURO 2024 Tracker: Spain score two quick-fire goals to take lead over France

Updated
Lamine Yamal scored to become the youngest-ever EURO goalscorer
Lamine Yamal scored to become the youngest-ever EURO goalscorer
The first semi-final of EURO 2024 takes place this evening with Spain taking on France in Munich. Our Tracker is your one-stop shop for all the build-up, in-game action and breaking news.

Follow Spain vs France live here.

21:48 CET - HALF-TIME - That’s half-time in Munich and it’s safe to say that has been one of the better halves fo football at EURO 2024 with France scoring a lovely early opener from Randal Kolo Muani before Spain came back to score twice in four minutes.

Lamine Yamal stole the show but Dani Olmo scored a fine second for Spain, which was initially awarded as an own goal but has since been reverted to his.

See all the match stats here.

The xG story so far
The xG story so farFlashscore

21:25 CET - GOAL - Spain have doubled their lead just minutes are levelling the scores. It looked like Dani Olmo blasted the ball home but it has gone down as an own goal from Jules Kounde, perhaps unfairly. 2-1: What a game this has turned into! 

21:22 CET - GOAL - 16-year-old Lamine Yamal has scored for Spain and what a goal! He cut in from the right and bent the ball into the far top corner with aplomb, right into the postage stamp as they say. Simply sublime - it's 1-1. 

And with that, Yamal becomes the youngest-ever scorer in a European Championship.

Yamal shoots to score Spain's opening goal
Yamal shoots to score Spain's opening goalProfimedia

21:08 CET - GOAL - France have opened the scoring early! Randal Kolo Muani rises to head home a Kylian Mbappe cross after a well-worked build-up.

1-0 to France and it's the first open-play goal they have scored all tournament! What a start for Les Bleus, quite literally a dream opening.

Kolo Muani finished the move off with his head
Kolo Muani finished the move off with his headProfimedia, Opta by StatsPerform

21:00 CET - After two rousing anthems, we are underway in Munich for the first semi-final between Spain and France. As usual, we will have the major updates for you here and you can follow the match more closely via the link above.

19:59 CET - The lineups for the first semi-final between Spain and France have been announced. Only the expected changes have been made by the Spanish with the big talking point being that Antoine Griezmann has been dropped from the French side for Ousmane Dembele, with Adrien Rabiot also returning to the starting XI in place of Eduardo Camavinga.

The injured Pedri and suspended Robin Le Normand and Dani Carvajal have all made way as expected for Spain with Dani Olmo, Nacho Fernandez and 38-year-old Jesus Navas coming in.

See the full teams here.

Starting XIs
Starting XIsFlashscore

17:50 CET - Here’s an interesting stat for you - there have been zero free-kick goals at EURO 2024 so far. Will that change tonight? Flashscore’s Pavel Křiklan dove into the issue in our latest feature article, taking a little trip down memory lane to remember one particular dead-ball strike from Michel Platini as well. Read more here.

16:50 CET - With just a few hours to go before the first semi-final between Spain and France in Munich, catch up on our best preview content for the match here.

16:30 CET - You can get primed for the second semi-final between England and the Netherlands by checking out our in-house video preview below. Neither side has yet to fully convince in Germany but it doesn't really matter at this stage, one will be in the decider on Sunday!

England vs Netherlands match preview
Flashscore

15:20 CET - There is more than one semi-final this week, of course. On Wednesday the Netherlands and England clash in the second semi in Dortmund.

Speaking ahead of the game, England midfielder Declan Rice (25) was typically stoic in response to questions of pressure surrounding the encounter. For Rice, it's just "business as usual" against the Dutch.

Read his full comments here.

Rice is not phased by the pressure
Rice is not phased by the pressureProfimedia, Opta by StatsPerform

14:15 CET - - The first semi-final at the Euros will see two sides with contrasting tournament stories go head-to-head in Munich. Spain are arguably the tournament’s in-from side while France have really struggled to click in an attacking sense.

To get you primed for the game, take a look at our data-driven preview from our friends at Opta here. What’s more, check out our video preview below.

Match preview
Flashscore

14:00 CET - We've had a couple of days to digest the quarter-finals and it's time for things to get even more serious in Germany as the semi-finals begin this evening. 

If you don't know by now, the first semi-final sees Spain take on fellow heavyweights France in Munich this evening. 

We have all the key build-up information for you here plus in-game stats and facts after kick-off, which is at 21:00 CET.

There are still a few hours to go but it's getting exciting!

Mentions
FootballEuro
New football hierarchy raises the bar at Manchester United, says Ten Hag
Saudi sports minister admits trying to sign Liverpool's Salah for Al Ittihad
Fonseca embracing 'responsibility' as Milan's new head coach
Transfer News LIVE: Marseille agree fee for Greenwood, Manchester United linked with Calvert-Lewin
Updated
Inter sign goalkeeper Josep Martinez from Genoa
Vinicius Junior apologises after Brazil's early Copa América exit
Fiorentina sign striker Moise Kean from Juventus on permanent deal
Where have all the free-kick goals gone? Remembering Platini's EURO 1984 strike
Newly-promoted Leicester sign Italian defender Okoli from Atalanta
